Decoding the UFC heavyweight division: 5 most logical match-ups to make next

The UFC heavyweight division is in a complicated state even as heavyweights have headlined thrice in four weeks inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Starting with Alexander Volkov's elite striking display against Alistair Overeem to an underwhelming main event between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane, the UFC heavyweight division seems to have witnessed it all in an eventful past few weeks.

While Derrick Lewis cemented his place in title contention after a vicious knockout of Curtis Blaydes, gatekeepers Aleksei Oleinik and Andrei Arlovski had to pave the way for newcomers Chris Daukas and Tom Aspinall.

Five-most logical UFC heavyweight matchups that should happen next:

With talks of Jon Jones' return to the UFC in a heavyweight divisional debut, the next matchups in the division are highly anticipated.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most logical heavyweight matchups in the UFC that should happen next.

#5 Chris Daukas vs Alistair Overeem

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris

UFC veteran Alistair Overeem was coming off back-to-back stoppage victories when he entered the Octagon to take on Alexander Volkov.

However, with the former Strikeforce champion looking to move towards his last title shot, he was stopped by 'Drago' via TKO in the second round. However, Overeem has dismissed any reports of it being the last fight of his career and has confirmed that he's ready for more.

In the same card, the 'Boa Constrictor' Aleksei Oleinik faced the newest addition to the heavyweight roster - Chris Daukas.

Daukas survived an early takedown attempt from Oleinik and went on to batter the Russian with punches till referee Herb Dean intervened at 1:55 in the first round.

A full-time police officer when he's not fighting, Chris Daukas moved to tenth place in the UFC heavyweight rankings after his victory over Oleinik. With three first-round finishes inside the Octagon, Chris Daukas deserves a shot at the 'Reem' to prove his calibre.

#4 Curtis Blaydes vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC 242 Khabib vs Poirier

Curtis Blaydes has dropped a place in the UFC's updated rankings after dropping the main event to Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 19.

While Blaydes entered the Octagon as a favourite, he had no answer to a perfectly timed uppercut from Lewis that sent him crashing to the canvas. That snapped Blaydes' four-fight win-streak, but he will be looking to bounce back, preferably against a top-ranked contender.

Meanwhile, Jairzinho Rozenstruik suffered a decision loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Vegas 20 in a contest marked with inactivity.

Rozenstruik had scored a knockout win over Junior Dos Santos in his last outing but has lost two of his last three fights. Curtis Blaydes is a potential opponent for Rozenstruik to prove that the former belongs at the top of the division.

#3 Alexander Volkov vs Ciryl Gane

UFC Fight Night Overeem vs Volkov: Weigh-Ins

Alexander Volkov started off with a bang, winning his first four bouts in the UFC.

The former Bellator champion then went back and forth, winning two and losing two of his next four bouts. However, with his recent victory over Alistair Overeem, Volkov is riding a 2-fight win streak as he looks to establish himself as a title contender.

Ciryl Gane defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik via a unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 20, going five-rounds for the first time in his career.

With the victory, Cirly Gane continues his undefeated run in the UFC, which includes victories over Raphael Pessoa, Don’Tale Mayes, Tanner Boser and Junior Dos Santos.

Though Gane may have been criticised for his lacklustre display against Rozenstruik, he certainly deserves a shot at the top five by taking on Alexander Volkov.

#2 Derrick Lewis vs the loser of Miocic and Ngannou

UFC Fight Night Blaydes vs Lewis: Weigh-Ins

Derrick Lewis knocked out Curtis Blaydes early in the second round, in what is being considered one of the biggest upsets in UFC main event history.

Curtis Blaydes went into the fight as a favourite and lived up to his billing in the first round. However, as he switched to his superior wrestling prowess and looked for a take-down, Derrick Lewis timed a vicious uppercut that knocked Blayde' out cold on his feet.

I wasn’t expecting Derrick to break out the multiple DX chops https://t.co/AHXKnEkQ6e — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 21, 2021

Derrick Lewis is currently on a four-fight win streak and holds the UFC record for the most knockouts in the heavyweight division.

With his highlight-reel knockout of Blaydes, Lewis has also tied Vitor Belfort's UFC record for the most knockouts ever. While Derrick Lewis might be hesitant to call on a title shot with Jon Jones in the picture, he certainly deserves to face the loser of Miocic and Ngannou.

#1 Jon Jones vs winner of Miocic and Ngannou

UFC 214 Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones

Jon Jones is set to make his heavyweight debut later this year and could potentially do so against the winner of Miocic-Ngannou.

Considered to be the GOAT in MMA, Jones is expected to make his return to the UFC for a title shot. Talking about the prospect of fighting the champion or the number one contender, Jones told Bleacherreport:

"I’ll be ready for either of them. Both fights are extremely challenging. Stipe, he’s the greatest heavyweight of all time. He has all the stats and records to prove that. And then Francis is just a freak when it comes to his knockout power, and he’s improving constantly. Both fights are gigantic challenges, but that’s what I’m here for in this stage of my career: to go big and see what I’ve got."