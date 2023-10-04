Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Alexa Grasso's injury, the potential return of Alexander Volkanovski, and more.

#3. Dillon Danis names the opponent he wants in the UFC

Dillon Danis expressed interest in joining the UFC during his recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. He claimed that no other MMA promotion is good enough for him, but he would go to the PFL if he's given a fight with Jake Paul. He also claimed he would easily beat Francis Ngannou by pulling guard.

On Tuesday, Danis took to Twitter to name Kevin Holland as the "easy" opponent he would like to face if he is signed with the UFC.

"If I go to the UFC give me a easy first fight. I'll take Kevin Holland."

Holland understandably took offense at the statement and fired back:

"Get in line bucko. Maybe we can get you a rematch on #DWCS against this guy first? Win that and Dana might just give you a contract to the big leagues!!"

The picture in the tweet is of Dillon Danis getting choked out by a security guard at a New Jersey bar before he was handed over to the police.

Take a look at the interaction below:

#2. Alexa Grasso undergoes surgery

The Noche UFC title fight left Valentina Shevchenko with no belt and a hand injury that will keep her away from the octagon for the time being. Turns out, Alexa Grasso did not walk away with zero scratches either.

The women's flyweight champion revealed on Tuesday that he suffered a hand fracture during the fight as well and had to undergo surgery.

Grasso posted a picture post-surgery from her hospital bed with her hand heavily bandaged. She admitted she did not think the injury was anything serious even though she felt the pain during the fight.

The translation reads:

"What are the odds huh? 🤭 In the fight I fractured my hand; we are used to not letting the pain stop us in anything and although it hurt I didn't think it was serious until I wanted to go back to training and I realized my hand was still very bad.

The surgery was a success thank you very much Doctor Arroyo and Doctor Zarate 🙏🏼 you are angels!

I fully trust my health in your hands @sportmedmx and I know I will be MEGA ready for that trilogy 👹 #ANDSTILL"

Shevchenko recently gave an update on her injury. She said it was challenging for the medical staff to "unite the crushed bones" but the surgery was successful.

With both Grasso and Shevchenko out with hand injuries and the potential trilogy delayed, it would be interesting to see what Dana White does with the division.

#1. Featherweight bangers announced for next year

Alexander Volkanovsi is heavily rumored to face Ilia Topuria next. While the promotion is yet to confirm the news, RedFuryMMA reports that Volkanovski vs. Topuria will take place in January 2023 at UFC 297. The fight will go down as the headliner of the pay-per-view event.

The media outlet also said the card will be co-headlined by a featherweight matchup between Movsar Evloev and Arnold Allen.

The translation reads:

"Movsar Evloev will face Arnold Allen at the UFC number tournament, which will be held in January! According to our information, this duel will become the main event of the tournament, and this event will be led by the duel of Alex Volkanovski against Ilia Topuria!"

The pay-per-view event is rumored to take place in Toronto, Canada. There is no official announcement yet, but Cub Swanson all but confirmed it with his tweet.

Earlier, Henry Cejudo hinted that the event is likely to take place on January 20. A bantamweight clash between him and Merab Dvalishvili might also be on the card, Cejudo claimed.

