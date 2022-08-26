From now on don't worry about UFC and Dana White, I will be your manager - Paulo Costa gives hilarious insight into his UFC Apex conversation with Sean O'Malley 

Paulo Costa recently shared apparent details of his conversation with Sean O'Malley at the UFC Apex during the most recent edition of Dana White's Contender's Series. 'Borrachinha' uploaded a clip where he's seen having a conversation with O'Malley, which is not audible.

Costa claimed to have lauded O'Malley's style and his coach Tim Welch. The Brazilian allegedly offered to work as a manager for 'Sugar'. Costa also offered to rope in his girlfriend Tamara Alves, who currently manages the UFC middleweight. 'Borrachinha' hilariously claimed that O'Malley teared up after hearing his offer. The 31-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"I told my guy @SugaSeanMMA: ma boy I fuc love you stiles way to fight an coach Tim so from now don’t worry against ufc and Dana. I will be you manager with Tamara. The dude: cry . You’re very welcome Suga !"

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA

The dude: cry . You’re very welcome Suga ! I told my guy @SugaSeanMMA : ma boy I fuc love you stiles way to fight an coach Tim so from now don’t worry against ufc and Dana. I will be you manager with Tamara.The dude:cry . You’re very welcome Suga ! I told my guy @SugaSeanMMA : ma boy I fuc love you stiles way to fight an coach Tim so from now don’t worry against ufc and Dana. I will be you manager with Tamara. The dude: 😭 cry . You’re very welcome Suga ! https://t.co/hrvuOzKin9

Costa further joked that the whole crowd was in tears, having watched Sean O'Malley share a moment with him.

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA . Please cry after every single comment as welll Everybody in the crowd stars cry together. Please cry after every single comment as welll Everybody in the crowd stars cry together 😭😭😭. Please cry after every single comment as welll😭😭😭😭😭😭

While the post clearly appears to be a joke, Costa and O'Malley did seem to have a good conversation at the UFC Apex.

Ahead of his last bout against Luke Rockhold, Costa ended ties with his renowned manager Wallid Ismail. 'Borrachinha' enlisted his long-time girlfriend Tamara as his manager, which, according to the Brazilian, comes with many perks.

Sean O'Malley explains why he is self-managed

Sean O'Malley is one of the brightest superstar prospects on the UFC roster. Besides being a highly skilled bantamweight contender, 'Sugar' is skilled with the mic and boasts a strong social media presence.

However, O'Malley recently revealed that he manages all aspects of his business independently. The bantamweight star is not willing to split his paycheck with a manager who, according to him, doesn't have much to do.

'Sugar' claims managers demand a 15-20% cut for merely relaying the UFC's messages to a fighter. However, O'Malley is not one to part with chunks of his paychecks. The 27-year-old said during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour:

“Say UFC gets a sponsorship deal, and whoever handles that at the UFC, they’re like, ‘The UFC wants Sean O’Malley, I’m going to go to his management,’ and then their management takes 20%, 15%, whatever, just to tell me about the deal.

Not to do anything, just to say, ‘Hey, the UFC called, you want this deal?’ Sure. It’s the same thing with fight money, too. You want 15% of my money because you did what? No, that ain’t happening. Oh, you want some of the bonus too? That ain’t happening."

Watch O'Malley's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Being his own manager has seemingly worked out well for Sean O'Malley as he secured a booking against former champion Petr Yan, coming off a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz resulting from an eye poke.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari