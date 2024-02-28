Is Movsar Evloev the new Belal Muhammad? Analyzing Dana White’s comments about his win over Arnold Allen and whether it could prevent a title shot

Movsar Evloev is an undefeated UFC featherweight and the only fighter in the division's top five who hasn't lost a title bout.

Unfortunately, he doesn't appear to be a fixture in the weight class' title picture, despite having been previously booked to face Ilia Topuria prior to the Georgian-Spaniard's championship ascension.

Furthermore, his recent hard-fought win over Arnold Allen was criticized by UFC CEO Dana White as lacking in entertainment value. This is a sentiment that fans feel is also aimed toward Belal Muhammad, who is on an impressive 10-fight unbeaten streak but has been denied a title shot at every turn.

Evloev appears to be cut from the same cloth. He is a winner who stifles his foes with high-level wrestling, but he lacks finishes and is often decried as boring. Could he find himself in a position similar to Muhammad? Winning to attain a goal that may never be within reach?

Movsar Evloev is yet to be mentioned as a title challenger

Despite being undefeated, with seven of his wins taking place in the UFC, Movsar Evloev is hardly mentioned outside of hardcore circles as a potential title threat. As the No.5-ranked featherweight in the world, he meets the bare minimum requirements to considered a contender.

Furthermore, the Russian was once tasked with facing Ilia Topuria two years ago, before 'El Matador' had crowned himself the undisputed featherweight king. Unfortunately, Evloev was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Expand Tweet

So not only is Evloev riding an unbeaten streak, he has history with the reigning champion. Unfortunately, his wrestling style and low-finishing rate haven't endeared him to White. There is one other man who matches this description: Belal Muhammad.

'Remember the Name' is currently unbeaten in his last 10 UFC bouts and has unfinished business with Leon Edwards, the reigning champion in his division. Yet, Muhammad has been consistently passed over when it comes to title shots before and during Edwards' reign.

UFC opted to gift Colby Covington - who hasn't beaten anyone currently ranked - a title shot, despite having failed in two prior title fights. Even worse, at the UFC 296 post-fight press conference, the UFC CEO responded to the idea of Shavkat Rakhmonov challenging Leon Edwards for the belt with interest.

However, when Muhammad was mentioned at that very same press conference, White offered up his classic answer of not making any fights on the night of an event, while asserting that he wasn't even thinking about it. Before UFC 300 had a headline bout, Edwards was offered three different title challengers.

One was Rakhmonov himself, the other was another undefeated sensation in Khamzat Chimaev, and the third was reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, reportedly. All three seemingly declined due to their religious commitments with Ramadan approaching.

Expand Tweet

Muhammad, who seems like he would have taken the fight, was never contacted regarding a UFC 300 headliner with Edwards, despite having the strongest case for a title shot. Is this the fate that awaits Evloev? The signs are already there, even if he hasn't yet been denied a title shot.

Aside from his superficial similarities to Muhammad, Evloev has failed to impress with his last two wins. First, White spoke ill of the Russian's controversial win over Arnold Allen, describing it as boring, which is often a bad sign from one's promoter. Second, he hardly paid the Russian any attention after his win over Diego Lopes.

Instead, it was Lopes, who stepped in on short-notice to force an entertaining war out of Evloev, who earned White's seal of approval. This was even pointed out by Lopes, who advised Evloev to be grateful as he was responsible for co-authoring the only fight of Evloev's that White actually enjoyed:

"That fight sucked the wind right out of the arena tonight. It might bum him out, but he's gotta deal with it. That was the least fun fight anybody's ever seen."

Given those two factors, it is likely that Evloev will have to do more to earn a title shot. The shadow of White's disappointment in his performances will loom large over his next fight, especially if he wins a 9th consecutive fight via another decision.