Is Ronda Rousey returning to the UFC? Why she should and shouldn’t return

Ronda Rousey has not set foot inside the octagon in nearly a decade. 'Rowdy' left mixed martial arts in favor of a new journey in the world of sports entertainment by signing with WWE. She went on to find great success as a pro-wrestler, winning several world titles and even the 2022 women's Royal Rumble.

But despite leaving long ago, she has somehow become a talking point in MMA over the past two weeks. From UFC color commentator Jon Anik to former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, several figures in the sport have spoken about her potential return as her contract with WWE reaches its expiration date.

In fact, rumors have swirled that the UFC Hall of Famer intends to return at 145 pounds, at least according to Chelsea Chandler, who recently made a meme of herself by quite literally sprinting away from Norma Dumont in their UFC Vegas 77 bout. Of course, the truth is likely that Rousey will make no such return.

The rumors may be deliberate, which 'Rowdy' could be using as leverage while renegotiating her WWE contract. But what if she does actually return? Should she or shouldn't she?

Why Ronda Rousey should return to the UFC

The rumors that Chelsea Chandler gave credence to were met with skepticism from both Daniel Cormier and Holly Holm. Ronda Rousey committing to a life of professional fighting again is something that should be questioned, especially given the manner in which she exited the sport.

But, perhaps she should give the UFC a final go, especially at 145 pounds. First, the featherweight division makes the most sense if the promotion tries to maximize the profitability of a Rousey return. It would inject some life in a division that's barely hasd a pulse even prior to Amanda Nunes' retirement.

Featherweight has no champion. A money-making matchup could take the form of an Olympian vs. Olympian clash between Ronda Rousey and Kayla Harrison, if the UFC signs the latter. The two women have a shared background in Judo, are former training partners, and both won Olympic medals.

Additionally, if there's a division that someone of Harrison's size would be able to fight in under the UFC banner, it's featherweight. The bout could even be for the vacant 145-pound strap. The prospect of facing both Harrison and Rousey would attract several potential new featherweights to the promotion.

Furthermore, given Ronda Rousey's absence from the sport, the best option to making her look as good as possible would be to have her face an opponent with a limited skill-set like Harrison, in a division shallow enough that 'Rowdy' could defeat several opponents in a manner reminiscent of her old self.

In a division where a fighter with grappling as poor as Germaine de Randamie can become a champion, it isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility for Rousey. She'd be a massive draw, which is something WMMA has been lacking ever since her departure. There's also the potential for another blockbuster super-fight.

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Peña has talked some trash about Ronda Rousey in the past, attacking her integrity as a fighter. If 'The Venezuelan Vixen' manages to recapture the title at 135 pounds, a super-fight between her and 'Rousey' would do well on PPV.

Both women are trash-talkers, and given Rousey's stardom, the elevated profile it would bring to WMMA would also come with PPV buys. It would be similar to Nate Diaz's feud with Conor McGregor, only billed as a champion vs. champion bout if both women capture the belts at bantamweight and featherweight, respectively.

Or the matchup could be booked for the vacant featherweight title. 145 pounds would be ideal for Rousey, as the division has not yet evolved beyond head-and-arm throws into mount being the deciding factor in most fights. That almost guarantees a Rousey win, and she wouldn't have to cut weight at her age either.

Even worse, the near-complete absence of lateral movement, which Holly Holm used against her, means that anyone at featherweight would be extremely vulnerable to Rousey's bull-rushing into the clinch. On the topic of Holm herself, she doesn't even use that movement-based style any more either.

'The Preacher's Daughter' has transformed into a wall-and-stall clinch fighter, which means she'd be constantly exposing herself to Rousey's best weapons. Featherweight is where Rousey would fit best. It's harsh, but it's the only division where she'd look any good.

Why Ronda Rousey shouldn't return to the UFC

Unfortunately, a Ronda Rousey return isn't all great. Fans already believe she fled from the sport due to fear of losing or an inability to compete. Returning just as Amanda Nunes retired could make 'Rowdy' come off as cowardly due to the timing of said return as if she was avoiding one of the only two women who beat her.

This could dissuade people from paying her the kind of attention the promotion would want them to, which could lead to decreased PPV buys. Secondly, Ronda Rousey is older now. The UFC Hall of Famer is 36 years old and nowhere near her physical prime. This could lead to questionable performances.

Few will forget how poor Miesha Tate has looked in her return, going 1-2 and losing to fighters that have no business getting wins over her. Her only win was against Marion Reneau, who was 44 years old and on a four-fight losing streak when she lost to Tate, after which she retired with five consecutive losses.

If the only fighter that one of Rousey's generational peers has been able to beat since her return is a now 46-year-old woman who retired with a 9-8-1 record, it's best that Ronda Rousey not tarnish her legacy with a return. Not only is 'Rowdy' older, but her injuries are bound to have grown more severe.

During her peak, Ronda Rousey was known to have poor knees due to the wear-and-tear from her years as a judoka, which only worsened when she became an MMA fighter and a pro-wrestler. She's dealt with lingering knee issues for years, and even had ACL reconstruction surgery at the tender age of 16.

She's also dislocated her elbow countless times due to not tapping to armbars during her Judo days, eventually sustaining a fracture. After the year she's spent as a pro-wrestler in an industry notorious for its high injury rate and constant work and traveling, her body is certainly not what it used to be.

Can she even still do the things she was once physically capable of? Finally, the idea of Ronda Rousey returning might be interesting, but it's time to allow the new generation of women's fighters to take over. Holding out hope for an aging star of yesteryear to draw more fan interest in WMMA is taking a step backwards.

New stars will inevitably emerge. Constantly spotlighting a retiree who hasn't fought since 2016 instead of highlighting the hard work of all the women fighting their way up the rankings would be counterintuitive to building a future for WMMA in the UFC.