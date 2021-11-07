5 times Jake Paul and Logan Paul were heckled by fans

Logan and Jake Paul have been a phenomenon in the combat sports world. The brothers have firmly placed themselves in mainstream discussions with their celebrity boxing matches and frequent callouts. Names including Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson have been linked with the Paul brothers.

Since Logan and Jake's professional boxing debuts, many retired and active athletes have expressed their desire to fight them. For most, a bout with the Paul brothers offers them a chance at a big payday, one that would not have been possible in an MMA promotion.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley made the biggest payday of his career in a boxing match with Jake Paul earlier this year.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Salaries: Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul earn millions, career-high purse for former UFC champ bloodyelbow.com/2021/8/31/2265… Salaries: Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul earn millions, career-high purse for former UFC champ bloodyelbow.com/2021/8/31/2265…

The Paul brothers have many supporters, as evidenced by their massive fanbases on social media channels. However, they also have a lot of detractors.

Some fans have been unhappy with how Jake and Logan Paul have entered mainstream combat sports discussions. In this article, we look at five instances the Paul brothers were called out by fans.

#5. Logan Paul got called out at Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley weigh-ins

At the weigh-ins for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, Logan Paul was called out by a member of the audience.

While Logan was in discussion with Ariel Helwani, a man wearing a Tupac t-shirt, shouted expletives at the YouTuber. Not one to back down, the older Paul brother dared the man to confront him on stage. Taking the microphone from Helwani, Logan Paul retorted back, saying:

“Come on. Come on. Show me how much of a p---- I am. Hey, come on, come show me how much of a p---- I am. You. Yeah, you. I’m looking at you. Walk up the f------ aisle, get on stage, and show me how much of a p---- I am.”

The man got up from his seat, seemingly ready to challenge Paul on stage. However, he refused to move any further, instead choosing to continue gesturing from the crowd.

Logan eventually dismissed the man wearing a Tupac t-shirt, saying:

"Yeah, that’s what I thought, b----.”

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh