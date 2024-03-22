A top UFC star does not believe what Dana White said about the promotion's plans for the UFC 300 main event. Elsewhere, Alex Pereira revealed his pickup line for approaching women which sparked hilarious fan reactions on social media.

Behind on your MMA updates? Catch up with it all with Sportskeeda MMA's Midnight Roundup.

Dana White lied about Leon Edwards' UFC 300 fights, says Belal Muhammad

A few weeks ago, Dana White revealed that Leon Edwards was offered three main event fights for UFC 300 and he accepted all. The three fighters reportedly were Islam Makhachev, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Khamzat Chimaev.

However, Belal Muhammad does not believe that is entirely true. On Sirius XM Fight Nation, he said he believes the Makhachev fight was offered, but the other two are made up.

Muhammad said:

"I don't really buy the whole they offered him three fights... I think it was more to hype up the Leon thing. Leon doesn't go on social media, he doesn't do interviews. He doesn't hype himself up... If they really wanted Leon Edwards at UFC 300, they knew they could've called me and I'd have said yes."

Expand Tweet

Makhachev has confirmed receiving the offer to fight Edwards at the marquee event. He had to decline as it fell within the month of Holy Ramadan.

Alex Pereira reveals his pickup line

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Alex Pereira hilariously revealed how he prefers to approach a woman he is interested in.

He said:

"I pull up on them and be like, 'Damn your face reminds me of my first girlfriend.' Then she'll be like, 'Damn, you're comparing me?'... Then you say, 'Well, I've never dated before.'"

Expand Tweet

Read what fans had to say about Pereira's "rizz" here.

Sean Strickland reacts to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's broken engagement

Amid raging breakup rumors, Megan Fox confirmed in her March 20 appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast that her engagement with Machine Gun Kelly was called off at some point last year. However, the rapper remains her "twin soul." She did not further comment on their relationship.

Sean Strickland, who made multiple verbal attacks at Kelly on social media in Feb. 2024, commented on the news:

"Did I single-handedly save @meganfox? Wow the lord works in mysterious way...."

Expand Tweet

Strickland and Kelly had a heated altercation at a Power Slap event earlier this year. Following the incident, Strickland aimed fighting words at the musician, calling him a "vampire". He even expressed concern for Megan Fox for being with Kelly.

Dana White moved his son's birth date for a fight

Dana White revealed on Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo's Pound 4 Pound podcast that he had the date of his son Aidan's birth moved for a Chuck Liddell fight. His wife Anne had an early C-section.

He said:

"My son Aidan - his due date was Chuck Liddell vs. somebody. I moved the date of his birth for the Chuck Liddell fight. I said, 'Yeah, that ain't gonna work.' We got to have a big fight coming up. My wife had a C-section. We're gonna have to get him out of there early."

Expand Tweet

Mackenzie Dern announces return, but not in UFC

Mackenzie Dern will return to active competition this year, but it won't be in the UFC. She will return to compete at ADCC 2024 in the -55kg division.

After three losses in her last five fights to Xiaonan Yan, Jessica Andrade, and Amanda Lemos, it might be a good call for her to go back to her roots.