MMA Rumor Roundup: Dustin Poirier might call it quits, Robert Whittaker looking to bounce back from defeat - 8th November 2019

Miocic and Cormier look to settle their rivalry once and for all

Welcome to the inaugural edition of the MMA News round-up where we present to you five of the day's most trending stories in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

The MMA community has been abuzz after former UFC interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier hinted at following in the footsteps of fellow fighter Nate Diaz. Boston's own Calvin Kattar is geared up to fight Zabit Magomedsharipov in his hometown of Moscow, Russia at UFC FIght Night 162 on Saturday.

Head coach at the Tristar Gym in Montreal, Firas Zahabi shared his views on the outcome of a possible fight between the Irish superstar Conor McGregor and the 'BMF' of the fight game, Jorge Masvidal. Robert Whittaker wants to make a return to the Octagon against Darren Till. Ahead of his trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier is looking to make some serious improvements to his stand-up game as he announced that he will be working with a former two-time world heavyweight champion.

Here's a glance at the top 5 news in the world of MMA from today:

#5 Dustin Poirier to walk on Nate Diaz's path?

Dustin Poirier

'The Diamond' Dustin Poirier posted a cryptic tweet in reply to Nate Diaz's recent post stating that latter is bidding goodbye to professional MMA. Poirier wrote "We finally agree on something" in reply to Diaz's post, hinting that he too, might want to call it quits or in the least, take some time off.

A reason behind Poirier looking to take some time off the sport could be the fact that he recently underwent surgery for a back injury. It may also be due to the fact that UFC denied him a rematch against Conor McGregor. (h/t Sportskeeda)

