5 most hilarious interactions between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier make for one of the funniest duos in the UFC. In the heat of training before a big fight, humor can be lost in the shuffle but these two seem to be able to find the silver lining in stressful times.

Some of the most hilarious UFC interactions have come from Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The American Kickboxing Academy stars both bring a unique sense of humor each time fans witness them on camera. Even behind-the-scenes, these two teammates are known for their fun back-and-forth shenanigans.

During the epic rise of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier witnessed 'The Eagle' turn into a mainstream star. The unbeaten Russian has been involved in many high-profile fights, including a heated 1-fight rivalry with Conor McGregor. With the overwhelming pressures of the UFC's octagon, sometimes breaking the tension is the best way for fighters to prepare for competition.

Here are 5 of the most hilarious interactions between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier.

#5. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier wrestling practice

In a video uploaded to YouTube in 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov is seen grappling with Daniel Cormier. The grappling sequence turned humorous after 'The Eagle' attempted to tie Cormier up, but the former double champion wasn't having any of it. Daniel Cormier became one of the few fighters to successfully fend off Nurmagomedov's submission threats.

At the start of the video, the two former champions are seen grappling with each other. Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared to tie Cormier in a choke and 'DC' started to screech before 'The Eagle' was able to secure the submission. When Nurmagomedov starts to attack Cormier's arm, 'DC' repeats "No chance" several times before laughing off the tie-up.

During the grappling exchange, 'DC' teases Khabib Nurmagomedov and informs him that he has no chance of submitting the former heavyweight champion. Hilariously, Cormier ended up sweeping Khabib Nurmagomedov and getting into top position. After Cormier was on top he broke out in laughter screaming, "Uh-oh, uh-oh!"

Given how quickly 'DC' was able to transition to top control against Khabib Nurmagomedov, it no doubt stands out as one of the funnier moments between the pair.

