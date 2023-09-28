"Been in the rhythm for training for a while" - Jamahal Hill sets near-precise timeline for return from injury

Jamahal Hill revealed when he expects to make his Octagon return.

In January of this year, Hill secured a unanimous decision win in a war against Glover Teixeira for the UFC light heavyweight title, which was vacated by Jiri Prochazka due to a shoulder injury. Unfortunately, ‘Sweet Dreams’ didn't defend his throne, as he suffered a ruptured Achilles and relinquished the strap in July.

Since then, fans have eagerly waited to see when Hill will fight again.

During an appearance on the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping asked the former light heavyweight king about his recovery timeframe. ‘Sweet Dreams’ responded by saying:

“He hasn’t really given me a number [of months for recovery]. If I had to say, I’d say about six to eight months [total]. I believe I could fight in about eight months…Make sure I’m back, healed, feeling good, in a rhythm, being in a rhythm for training for a while, ready to go out and fight a title fight. I’d say May [is when I’ll return].”

Jamahal Hill holds a UFC record of 6-1 (one no-contest), with his lone loss being a first-round submission against Paul Craig. Meanwhile, Hill’s 2020 win against Klidson Abreu was overturned to a no-contest due to a failed drug test for marijuana, which is now legal under the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Watch Jamahal Hill discuss his recovery timeline starting at 46:15:

Jamahal Hill breaks down Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

Once Jamahal Hill returns, he’s expected to receive an immediate title shot, similar to Jiri Prochazka’s situation. Therefore, ‘Sweet Dreams’ will likely fight the winner of Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira, scheduled to fight for the vacant 205-pound title in the UFC 295 co-main event on November 11.

During the same appearance on Believe You Me, Jamahal Hill had this to say when asked for a breakdown of the upcoming highly-anticipated light heavyweight championship matchup:

“I think that one is a toss-up if I’m being completely honest. I think that fight can truly go either way. I think Jiri, the way he strikes, and, yeah, he has that wild, kind of loose style. But, for that, Alex isn’t going for that. He’s not going for the tricks. He’s not going for all that out there because he has a specific mission and specific points in places he wants to be when he’s striking and when he’s engaged.”

‘Sweet Dreams’ continued:

“I think Alex is better at getting to those spots than Jiri is. I think physically, I think Jiri will be the more physically strong fighter. I think Jiri has more MMA experience. I think if he can use his unorthodoxness instead of trying to strike, actually try to get in and mix and be rounded in mixed martial arts, clinch him up, beat him up in the clinch, drag him to the ground. I think that’d be more so his best way of making it an all-around mixed martial arts fight.”

Before suffering a severe shoulder injury, Jiri Prochazka was emerging as a UFC superstar after winning his first three promotional fights. Meanwhile, Alex Pereira fought at light heavyweight last time out after being dethroned from his middleweight throne.

Pereira proved to be a legitimate threat at 205 pounds by defeating former champion Jan Blachowicz by split decision. Only time will tell if ‘Poatan’ can secure a second world title in his new division.

Expand Tweet