"Blonde Costa walked so blonde Oliveira could run" - Adult star Kendra Lust and others compare blonde Paulo Costa to Charles Oliveira

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa recently uploaded a picture of him sporting blonde hair on social media, and fans couldn't get enough of the Brazilian's bold styling choices.

'Borrachinha' posted the image on Twitter with a hilarious caption that read:

"Occasionally I do extravagant things, such as dying my hair."

Considering Costa's reputation of being a 'Meme God' and a well-known troll within the MMA community, fans took to his comments section to react to his blonde hair with some hilarious takes.

Famous adult performer Kendra Lust promptly compared Paulo Costa to Charles Oliveira and wrote:

"Haters will say its @CharlesDoBronxs."

One fan compared Costa's hair to Charles Oliveira's famous blonde hair and joked:

"Blonde Costa walked so blonde Oliveira could run."

One fan hilariously called Costa's blonde hair:

"Charles do Bronx secret juice skin."

Gonza @gonzalomedeot @BorrachinhaMMA Charles do Bronx secret juice skin

One user brutally trolled Brian Ortega by referencing the recent Tracy Cortez - Paulo Costa social media post, saying:

"Brian is jealous of the true GOAT."

One fan pointed out the dangers of hair coloring and posted a photo of Costa getting his hair transplanted:

"This happens when you dye your hair, Paulo."

Another fan referenced the popular anime Dragon Ball-Z and joked:

"Super Saiyan Paulo would be unstoppable."

GamaFlight @gamaflight @BorrachinhaMMA Super saiyan Paulo would be unstoppable

One user hilariously asked:

"Wow, Justin Timberlake got tan or is that one of the Backstreet Boys?"

Demonic @dahC_llenraD @BorrachinhaMMA Wow Justin Timberlake got tan or is that one of the Backstreet Boys?

Maurice cohen @GoyidCohen @BorrachinhaMMA are u looking for a boyfriend Costa. u had your hair done so nicely lol

Paulo Costa on a potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg cage fight

While the whole world holds its breath in anticipation of a megafight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, the self-proclaimed 'Meme God' Paulo Costa has taken his pick between the two tech billionaires.

Over the past few days, the combat sports community has been captivated by the possibility of the Meta Platforms CEO fighting the Tesla CEO in the cage. Musk recently shared some friendly back-and-forth with Zuckerberg on social media, leading to the two tech moguls agreeing to fight each other in the cage. Dana White later confirmed the seriousness of their intentions.

It seems Paulo Costa is backing Elon Musk to beat Mark Zuckerberg in a potential fight. Borrachinha recently shared an image of Musk in the octagon and wrote:

"Happy birthday @elonmusk. I'm always in your corner. #secretjuice."

While there is no official confirmation of the Musk vs. Zuckerberg fight taking place anytime soon, recent pictures of the two CEOs training in jiu-jitsu sent fans into an excited frenzy.

Meanwhile, Costa is booked to face Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291 at the Delta Center in Utah on July 29. The 32-year-old is coming off a hard-fought win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in August 2022.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Co-main event: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira at light heavyweight



Also in the card:



Paulo Costa vs. Ikram Aliskerov (!!!)

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Also in the card:

Paulo Costa vs. Ikram Aliskerov (!!!)

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

