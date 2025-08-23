Dana White talks major hurdle for UFC White House, Ben Askren slams Conor McGregor, UFC legend advises DDP to move down in weight: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Dana White revealed a surprising logistical hurdle in staging a UFC card at the White House. Ben Askren blasted Conor McGregor for releasing sparring footage that he called “dumb.” Meanwhile, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson urged former champion Dricus du Plessis to change divisions. Let's break them all down:

Ad

Dana White reveals major hurdle ahead of potential UFC White House event

Dana White’s ambitious plan to hold a UFC card on the White House South Lawn in 2026 has run into an unusual problem. The UFC octagon’s weight, at 25,000 pounds, may pose structural risks to the lawn.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

White also admitted that outdoor weather adds to the challenges. Speaking about the hurdles, White explained:

Ad

Trending

“This is a different challenge in that I want to do it on the South Lawn, and they have some weight issues. The octagon is 25,000 pounds, so it’s going to be incredibly challenging.”

He added:

“I don’t give a sh*t if it snows, we’re going to be out on that South Lawn.”

Ad

He confirmed a meeting in Washington, D.C., later this month to review renderings.

Ben Askren slams Conor McGregor for beating up sparring partner

Ben Askren criticized Conor McGregor after footage emerged of the Irishman aggressively sparring with a younger, less experienced fighter in Italy. In the clip, McGregor pressed his partner against the wall and threw heavy punches.

Askren responded bluntly on X, writing:

Ad

“What does beating up fighters who aren’t good prove or do to make you better? These videos are so dumb.”

McGregor, however, is pushing for a 2026 return, with Michael Chandler still the frontrunner for his comeback fight.

UFC legend tells Dricus du Plessis to change divisions after UFC 319 loss

Former middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis suffered his first UFC defeat against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. Following the lopsided loss, UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson suggested the South African should abandon thoughts of a rematch.

Ad

Speaking in a recent episode of the JAXXON Podcast, Jackson said:

“He just got destroyed. DDP shouldn’t even say the word ‘Re’ or ‘Match’ in the same f*cking sentence in an interview, with all due respect.. DDP needs to probably go to a different weight class. He probably should drop down in weight, he’s stuck.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.