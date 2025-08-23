Dana White talks major hurdle for UFC White House, Ben Askren slams Conor McGregor, UFC legend advises DDP to move down in weight: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Dana White revealed a surprising logistical hurdle in staging a UFC card at the White House. Ben Askren blasted Conor McGregor for releasing sparring footage that he called “dumb.” Meanwhile, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson urged former champion Dricus du Plessis to change divisions. Let's break them all down:
Dana White reveals major hurdle ahead of potential UFC White House event
Dana White’s ambitious plan to hold a UFC card on the White House South Lawn in 2026 has run into an unusual problem. The UFC octagon’s weight, at 25,000 pounds, may pose structural risks to the lawn.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
White also admitted that outdoor weather adds to the challenges. Speaking about the hurdles, White explained:
“This is a different challenge in that I want to do it on the South Lawn, and they have some weight issues. The octagon is 25,000 pounds, so it’s going to be incredibly challenging.”
He added:
“I don’t give a sh*t if it snows, we’re going to be out on that South Lawn.”
He confirmed a meeting in Washington, D.C., later this month to review renderings.
Ben Askren slams Conor McGregor for beating up sparring partner
Ben Askren criticized Conor McGregor after footage emerged of the Irishman aggressively sparring with a younger, less experienced fighter in Italy. In the clip, McGregor pressed his partner against the wall and threw heavy punches.
Askren responded bluntly on X, writing:
“What does beating up fighters who aren’t good prove or do to make you better? These videos are so dumb.”
McGregor, however, is pushing for a 2026 return, with Michael Chandler still the frontrunner for his comeback fight.
UFC legend tells Dricus du Plessis to change divisions after UFC 319 loss
Former middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis suffered his first UFC defeat against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. Following the lopsided loss, UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson suggested the South African should abandon thoughts of a rematch.
Speaking in a recent episode of the JAXXON Podcast, Jackson said:
“He just got destroyed. DDP shouldn’t even say the word ‘Re’ or ‘Match’ in the same f*cking sentence in an interview, with all due respect.. DDP needs to probably go to a different weight class. He probably should drop down in weight, he’s stuck.”