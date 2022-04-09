"You better be ready for a guy like Jorge Masvidal to run up on you" - Dana White weighs in on Colby Covington and 'Gamebred' controversy

Dana White has finally spoken out on Jorge Masvidal's alleged assault of Colby Covington outside of a Miami Beach restaurant. And while he didn't outright condone what happened, he did imply that's what happens when a fighter brings family into their trash talk.

On the latest episode of The Pat McAfee show, White said:

"When you're dealing with a guy like Jorge Masvidal, and you start talking about his family? All these fighters ... say what you want to say about me, you hate me, you think I'm ugly, I'm stupid, whatever. But when you start talking about people's families, it goes to a whole other level, man. You talk about people's families and you're walking out of a restaurant, you better be ready for a guy like Jorge Masvidal to run up on you. Is anyone shocked? He talked s**t about his kids and his wife, you think that he's not going to do that? Of course he's going to do that."

Masvidal is facing a felony charge of aggravated battery and criminal mischief over the run-in, which took place on March 21. According to police reports, 'Gamebred' fractured Covington's tooth and damaged his $90k Rolex watch. Jorge Masvidal has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which come with potential prison time of up to fifteen years.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Conor McGregor makes a lot of sense to Sean O'Malley

Jorge Masvidal is currently in welterweight limbo after losing twice to Kamaru Usman and once to Colby Covington (in the cage). Conor McGregor is looking to make a run at the welterweight belt upon his return to action in late 2022.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA 3 weights. 3 KO’s. Moving up.

While 'The Notorious' is calling for an immediate title fight against champ Kamaru Usman, a more reasonable middle ground coud be having him fight Masvidal.

UFC fighter Sean O'Malley is interested. In a recent episode of The BrO'Malley Show, 'Sugar' said:

"I think Conor-Jorge makes sense right now... It'd be a knockout, 400% sure. 500% sure... I don't even know if he [McGregor] can make 155 pounds. Let's be real. 170 pounds is probably more realistic."

McGregor has talked up a fight with Masvidal before. Leading into his fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, McGregor said:

"I'd say probably the more exciting of the bouts would probably be myself versus Jorge. From a stylistic standpoint, Kamaru kind of has the similar style of Khabib, you know, the sniff the jockstrap style."

Dana White has said in the past that Masvidal is too big for McGregor. Since then, 'The Notorious' has bulked up massively in the gym and is looking like a proper welterweight.

