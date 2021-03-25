Drew McIntyre describes how Khabib Nurmagomedov can be a success in the WWE

Pro wrestler Drew McIntyre has explained what it will take for Khabib Nurmagomedov to succeed in the WWE. 'The Scottish Warrior' said Nurmagomedov could certainly 'make some noise' in the WWE, considering how talented he is.

McIntyre is a two-time WWE champion, whose last title reign was cut short by The Miz at the Elimination Chamber in February.

During his latest interview with TMZ Sports, McIntyre was asked about the chances of Khabib Nurmagomedov potentially competing in pro wrestling under the WWE banner. The 35-year-old said Nurmagomedov could succeed in the company, especially if he lets Paul Heyman do the talking for him.

"He (Khabib Nurmagomedov) is so talented that I reckon he could make some noise, and if he can't make the noise himself, we've got Paul Heyman. We've got a few talented people that can carry the load when it comes to talking. MVP has done a heck of a job for (Bobby) Lashley. Maybe that's another name to throw in the hat," said McIntyre.

McIntyre added that if Khabib Nurmagomedov fails to improve his skills on the mic, the WWE team will find a way to tackle the issue.

"He's such an amazing performer at the UFC, and if he can't quite figure out that part, we'll make it work. That's what we are all about. Enhancing the positives and hiding the negatives. I think the fans will be very excited to see him," said McIntyre.

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov ever consider joining the WWE?

Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement from the UFC was recently confirmed by Dana White. The Dagestani had announced his retirement in October last year after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. However, White was trying his best to lure Nurmagomedov out of retirement, but to no avail.

Advertisement

Although 'The Eagle' has shut the door on a UFC comeback, the chances of him venturing into pro wrestling remain slim to none. The 32-year-old could possibly make a cameo appearance on a WWE show. However, it would be a long shot to assume that he will be a part of the WWE roster at some point in the future.