MMA News Roundup: Former UFC champ accuses Ciryl Gane of fighting ‘dirty’ against Tai Tuivasa, Chael Sonnen dismisses Mike Tyson's claims against Hulu, Joe Rogan reacts to Andrew Tate's social media ban

In the latest issue, we talk about a former UFC champion accusing Ciryl Gane of being a "dirty fighter," Joe Rogan giving his take on controversial influencer Andrew Tate, and more.

#3 Former UFC heavyweight champion claims Ciryl Gane hit Tai Tuivasa with an illegal blow

Former interim heavyweight champ Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane successfully rebounded from his loss against Francis Ngannou by defeating Tai Tuivasa in his hometown of Paris, France.

As impressive as the stoppage win was, not everyone appeared to be pleased with his performance. The way former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos saw it, Gane used an illegal strike to put his opponent away. He took to Twitter to write:

"Que cara sujo esse Gane De novo batendo na nuca, o que esses “especialistas” vão dizer agora? What a dirty fighter this Gane is Again hitting the back of the head Nad now what are those “fight experts” will say about it? @ufc @danawhite"

Junior Dos Santos 🅾️➕ @junior_cigano

De novo batendo na nuca, o que esses “especialistas” vão dizer agora?

What a dirty fighter this Gane is

Again hitting the back of the head

Nad now what are those “fight experts” will say about it?

#2 Former UFC star Chael Sonnen dismisses Mike Tyson's claims against Hulu

Boxing legend 'Iron' Mike Tyson

Chael Sonnen pointed out why Mike Tyson's claims against Hulu are unwarranted.

The mini-series titled Mike is currently streaming on Hulu. It tells the story of Tyson's meteoric rise and troubled life outside the ring. However, the legendary boxer has been slamming the streamer for allegedly "stealing my life story" without compensating him.

As far as Sonnen is concerned, however, Tyson's accusations are unjust because he has already sold the rights to his biopic. During an episode of his YouTube show, Sonnen argued:

"Now, if somebody feels that they were slighted or shafted, I think that we should include the part of the story that Mike has left out. He sold his rights years ago! I would not have an opportunity to go and negotiate this with Mike because he doesn't own them."

#1 Joe Rogan comments on Andrew Tate's social media ban

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on Andrew Tate's ban on multiple social media outlets. The controversial influencer was recently deplatformed by Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok due to his misogynistic content.

During the September 3 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator acknowledged that Tate's message wasn't all negative, but added that the way he views and talks about women got him in trouble:

"He [Andrew Tate] f***ed up with the misogynist stuff because if he didn't do that, if he just did the pro-male stuff and pro-accountability, pro-discipline stuff, [he would've been fine]... The problem is the other s***. Like, there's a video of him – I don't know what the context of the video is – but he was like hitting that girl."

