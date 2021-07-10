Georges St-Pierre believes Dustin Poirier is playing mind games to make Conor McGregor doubt his skills 

Whenever Conor McGregor is involved in a UFC event, he is the one playing the mind games on his opponent.

However, the Irishman is having a harder time getting into Dustin Poirier's head this time around, compared to how much he got 'The Diamond' riled up during their first encounter in 2014.

The build-up to their rematch at UFC 257 was much different, with displays of mutual respect palpable throughout. But things have changed yet again with the trilogy fight, set to go down at UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Dustin Poirier is more seasoned and has become a battle-hardened fighter, with seven years of experience between now and their first fight at UFC 178.

According to UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, Dustin Poirier is not far behind Conor McGregor when it comes to playing mind games.

Dustin Poirier recently said in an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto that he would win the fight against Conor McGregor 'ten out of ten times' if it goes beyond the first round.

Speaking with Rob Conway of BET99 in a UFC 264 breakdown video, GSP stated that Dustin Poirier is trying to instill doubts in Conor McGregor's mind about the Irishman's explosive power early on in the fight. According to St-Pierre, 'Diamond' is using this tactic to slow McGregor in the early rounds.

"Maybe it's him saying, 'Hey McGregor, I know you're very dangerous in the first round, so please don't come out too strong. Doubt your skills that you have in the first round - your accuracy, your power. I don't think McGregor should change the way he starts the fights, because that's his bread and butter. He's very good and that's how he can beat Dustin Poirier. I think it could be a little bit of a mind game as well in order to slow down the pace of McGregor a little bit, to tell McGregor 'Yeah, don't come out too strong, you know. Let me adjust to you,' because Poirier is very good at adjusting as the fight goes on. You don't really have any fealing out process with McGregor. He goes to war right away. A lot of fighters don't really like that."

Georges St-Pierre compared Conor McGregor's style of starting a fight to his own and spoke from experience that many opponents do not like to be attacked straight away, as it puts them out of their element.

"I know because personally I was someone who always start the fight very fast. I didn't have any fealing out process. I go for takedown right away. I don't need any fealing out process. A lot of fighters don't like that. It takes them out of their game."

Watch the full breakdown video below:

Georges St-Pierre picks Conor McGregor as the winner

Despite betting odds against Conor McGregor and his current record of two losses in the last three fights, Georges St-Pierre has picked the Irishman as his winner for the UFC 264 main event.

However, GSP also believes that if Conor McGregor loses this fight, this might be the end of the road for his superstardom, if not for his MMA career.

