"He cried about Bryce Mitchell saying stuff for an hour" - Fans react to Dana White calling Australian media "the biggest p**sies of all time"

Dana White lambasted the Australian media during the UFC 312 post-fight press conference in Sydney, Australia. White alluded to a few Australian journalists and media outlets criticizing him and the UFC. Fans soon chimed in with their reactions; some supporting and others disagreeing with White.

Certain recent reports regarding the White-helmed UFC organizing multiple events in Australia, criticized the promotion's stance toward certain global socio-political issues.

A recent report by The Sydney Morning Herald criticized White over his recent conversation with New South Wales (NSW) Premier, Chris Minns, on the Straight Talk with Mark Bouris podcast. Seemingly alluding to it and other such reports, White suggested that the Australian people are tough but some of their media members weren't:

"For a place that is so tough, and the people -- everything on land and the water can kill you -- you have the biggest p**sies I've ever seen in the media in my life. I saw a story where a guy was like, 'I saw Dana do a podcast with the premier, and it physically made me sick.' Holy f**king sh**. You guys have to have the biggest p**sies of all time in the media here. Just for the record."

White also justified platforming fighters like UFC 312 headliner Sean Strickland, who often makes polarizing statements. Affirming his belief in free speech, he added:

"We were actually laughing about it. We were reading the story in the back and cracking up at that guy [the journalist]. That guy has got to be the biggest f**king wi*p on planet earth ... Even your people know that your media are f**king weak."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Watch the press conference below (*comments at 18:25):

Several fans supported Dana White. One X user responded to the tweet and wrote:

"He's right on the money there"

Another X user tweeted:

"Dana's not wrong."

Others accused the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) of funding/directing the Australian media. One commenter noted:

"They're all on that USAID"

One observer disagreed with White and implied that the American media was worse. A fan notably brought up White's condemnation of UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell's recent controversial remarks about Nazi Party leader, Adolf H*tler. The netizen wrote:

"'Big believer in free speech' is peak irony considering his condemnation of Bryce Mitchell's comments a couple weeks ago"

Another fan similarly wrote:

"He cried about bryce mitchell saying stuff for an hour"

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of tweets

Dana White condemned Bryce Mitchell's comments about Adolf H*tler, defended Mitchell's freedom of speech

On his ArkanSanity Podcast's first episode in January 2025, Bryce Mitchell stated that "H*tler was a good guy." He praised H*tler and the Nazi Party, whilst condemning the LGBTQ community and Jewish persons. Dana White and many others condemned 'Thug Nasty's' apparent pro-H*tler stance. Mitchell subsequently apologized.

Speaking to British media personality Piers Morgan, Dana White again disapproved of Mitchell's previous remarks. However, underscoring the right to free speech in America, White clarified that Mitchell won't be punished:

"We don't have to agree with it or believe in what he says, but he has the right to say that in America."

Watch Dana White's assessment below (1:26:26):

