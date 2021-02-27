"Hype is for him, win is for me" - Jairzinho Rozenstruik looking to wreck the Ciryl Gane hype train at UFC Vegas 20

Jairzinho Rozenstruik will go up against Ciryl Gane in the main event at UFC Vegas 20 on Saturday.

The heavyweight contest replaced a potential clash between former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka as the headliner of the card.

Speaking to TMZ Sports in a recent interview, Jairzinho Rozenstruik addressed his upcoming bout and vowed to put a stop to the hype train that he believes Ciryl Gane is.

"He does what he does to create his hype and you have to give him that. I have to respect that, and it's not that I don't see it. I see it and that's why I take him seriously. The hype is for him and the win is for me. I deserve my place in the UFC, and yeah, I'm going to prove it on Saturday. Everybody will know again why I'm in the top five," said Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

The winner of the fight could potentially find his way in title contention in the near future. However, Jon Jones moving to the heavyweight division could make the situation more complicated.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: I have to knock him out

Jairzinho Rozenstruik knows what he needs to do against Ciryl Gane and is determined to knock him out at UFC Vegas 20. The bookmakers having him as a heavy underdog heading into the fight is the least of his concerns.

"Nah, it doesn't affect me in any kind of way. I feel comfortable. I had a good camp, I am in shape. I don't think this guy's gonna stop me, I'm going to stop him. Something special is gonna happen, that's how I see it... I have to knock him out, I have to stop him. That's how it goes," said Rozenstruik.

" I have five rounds to do it - it can happen early in the fight, it can happen late into the fight. I'm gonna be in there, let him make the mistakes by putting pressure everywhere, and we're gonna see where it goes and how it goes," added Rozenstruik.

The possibility of Jon Jones getting a shot at the gold next does not bother Jairzinho Rozenstruik, unlike his opponent Ciryl Gane who thinks it's a shame. Rozenstruik believes he will be in title contention as well if he manages to win a few bouts.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik also agreed with the interviewer that it would make sense for him to fight Derrick Lewis next. The Black Beast recently picked up a knockout win over Alistair Overeem.