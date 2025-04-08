  • home icon
  Ian Machado Garry comments take over Bryce Mitchell "the naked farmer" post featuring lookalike fighter of 'The Future'

Ian Machado Garry comments take over Bryce Mitchell "the naked farmer" post featuring lookalike fighter of 'The Future'

By Subham
Modified Apr 08, 2025 10:58 GMT
Bryce Mitchell
Bryce Mitchell's (left) Instagram reel featuring Ian Machado Garry's (right) lookalike, has fans in splits. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Bryce Mitchell's Instagram post featuring someone who resembles Irish UFC welterweight fighter Ian Machado Garry has sparked hilarious reactions from fans.

Ranked No. 13 in the UFC featherweight rankings, Mitchell will lock horns with Jean Silva this weekend on the main card of UFC 314. The PPV event taking place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, is being headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title.

Meanwhile, 'The Future', who lost his last bout against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 via unanimous decision, is returning to the octagon later this month on short notice, to battle surging contender Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City.

also-read-trending Trending

'Thug Nasty' made an Instagram reel with a Garry lookalike, outside a Naked Farmer franchise store, and captioned the post:

"The naked farmer!?"

Check out Bryce Mitchell's Instagram post below:

Fans responded to this post with hilarious comments. A user wrote:

"I thought that was Ian Garry with you"

Another enquired:

"That’s not Ian Garry?"

Others commented:

"Good one Bryce next time try threatening to rob the workers inside with your firearm 🔥"
"We're with you for this fight Bryce. Sending you strength and blessings from the LORD brother 🙌🔥"
"Bro found Arkansas Ian Garry"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @thugnasty_ufc on Instagram]
Jean Silva issues chilling warning to Bryce Mitchell

Brazilian UFC fighter Jean Silva recently spoke confidently in an interview with MMA Fighting, saying he would defeat Bryce Mitchell in the same way he has defeated all his past opponents.

'Lord' (15-2) is on a four-fight UFC win streak at the moment and has secured viscous knockout victories in his career thus far. In his crosshairs, this weekend is 'Thug Nasty', about whom Silva said:

"We're building another kind of ‘war’ where the opponent can quit, tap out, or say he doesn’t wanna fight anymore, and then the battle is over. That will happen. He will quit. I won’t continue hitting him because that’s not who I am. He’ll get beat like everybody else got beat, and just others after him will get beat."
Check out Jean Silva's comments about Bryce Mitchell below (1:23):

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
हिन्दी