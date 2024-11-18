Israel Adesanya gives real-time reaction to Jon Jones retiring Stipe Miocic, weighs in on Tom Aspinall fiasco

Israel Adesanya has given his real-time reaction to Jon Jones' spectacular stoppage victory against Stipe Miocic and to the latter's ensuing retirement. 'The Last Stylebender' also shared his opinion about the long-awaited potential clash between Jones and Tom Aspinall.

The 37-year-old Jones notched his first defense of the UFC heavyweight title with a third-round TKO win over former divisional kingpin Miocic in the headlining match of UFC 309 on Nov. 16, 2024. It marked the 42-year-old Miocic's first fight since March 2021. Miocic announced his retirement from the sport of MMA after his loss to 'Bones.'

Israel Adesanya, who shares a storied history with Jon Jones that witnessed them go from cordiality to enmity and back, seemingly watched the fight live.

The former two-time UFC middleweight champion posted his real-time reaction to his 'FREESTYLEBENDER' YouTube channel. Adesanya appeared to praise Jones' utilization of the jab, kicks to Miocic's legs, and kicks (including teeps) to the former heavyweight champion's body.

Additionally, Adesanya lauded Jones' grappling display in the fight, including takedowns and ground and pound. Adesanya applauded in response to the spinning back kick with which Jones stopped Miocic. He even acknowledged 'Bones' doing U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's signature 'YMCA' dance move:

"Did the Trump dance. He did it as he does."

Adesanya suggested that the UFC 309 main card was as entertaining as he'd expected. He also paid tribute to Miocic, who announced his retirement during the post-fight octagon interview. Adesanya said:

"I enjoyed it; good card. Main event was good. F**k yeah. It was the sh**. Good to see Stipe hang 'em up. I still think he went out on top -- did what he had to do in the game, became one of, if not the, greatest heavyweight of all time, and then fought Jon Jones to retire. Even though he lost, he still went out on top."

Check out Adesanya's reaction below (7:25):

Israel Adesanya's take on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Israel Adesanya last competed in Aug. 2024, losing to current UFC middleweight titleholder Dricus du Plessis via fourth-round submission. The defeat in that grudge match notwithstanding, Adesanya is eyeing a return to the octagon.

On the other hand, during the UFC 309 post-fight press conference, reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones reiterated his aim to face a fellow established legend like UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

'Bones' has consistently maintained that he'd like to fight Pereira rather than risk his legacy against a young rising star like interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall unless he's well compensated.

Meanwhile, UFC CEO and president Dana White emphasized that the Jones-Pereira fight is infeasible and a Jones-Aspinall fight would be the next move, provided 'Bones' doesn't retire after UFC 309.

In his aforementioned YouTube video, Adesanya opined that Jones, Dana White, and UFC CBO Hunter Campbell would likely come to an agreement for Jones' fight against Aspinall. He asserted:

"I don't know, bro. I think it'll happen. If Jones is not retiring, I think he'll figure it out. They'll figure it out ... Talk to Hunter. Talk to Dana. Sit down ... They'll hash it out." [9:37-minute mark of Adesanya's video]

