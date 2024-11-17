Jon Jones' UFC 309 win gets marred with "cheating rat" allegations by ex-fighter at loggerheads with UFC: "Lance Armstrong of MMA"

Jon Jones has now found himself in the crosshairs of an ex-fighter who's long been at odds with the UFC. The retired athlete directed serious allegations at Jones, suggesting that 'Bones' utilizes banned PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs).

The fighter in question is Mark Hunt, a boxing, kickboxing, and MMA veteran who fought in the UFC from 2010 to 2018. Since 2016, the 50-year-old New Zealander has criticized the UFC's alleged support of steroid users.

Hunt, who last competed in boxing in 2022, also notably highlighted Jones' litany of legal issues and failed drug tests after 'Bones' captured the UFC heavyweight title in March 2023.

Jon Jones, the current UFC heavyweight champion, has tested positive for PEDs multiple times. Regardless, the 37-year-old is counted among the greatest MMA fighters ever.

Jones defended his heavyweight championship with a third-round TKO victory against ex-champion Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 16, 2024. The American subsequently celebrated his victory with friends and family, in addition to also being acknowledged by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Hunt, who's long been a vocal critic of Jon Jones for the latter's alleged steroid use and more, took to X and tweeted a screenshot from MMA manager Abraham Kawa's laudatory Instagram post of Jones. The post featured an image of Jones with his entourage inside the octagon after his UFC 309 victory.

Likening Jones to self-admitted steroid cheat and legendary cyclist Lance Armstrong, Hunt implied that his legal crusade against the UFC and accused steroid-using fighters isn't done. 'Super Samoan' wrote:

"The greatest steroid user of all time [*rolling on the floor laughing emojis] give it a rest Lance Armstrong of MMA difference here is everyone knows your a cheating rat [*rolling on the floor laughing emojis] try doing it without steroids i got something for you rats on Wednesday."

Mark Hunt and Jon Jones' UFC 200 connection

The monumental UFC 200 (July 9, 2016) event was rumored to be headlined by the Nate Diaz-Conor McGregor rematch. As that didn't materialize on time, the UFC instead booked one of their other top draws, Jon Jones, to fight Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title to headline.

However, Jones tested positive for PEDs, and Cormier was rescheduled against Anderson Silva instead. Also, the Miesha Tate-Amanda Nunes women's bantamweight title bout was promoted as the headliner.

With the milestone card losing megastars, the UFC roped in ex-UFC heavyweight champion and WWE icon Brock Lesnar to face Mark Hunt in the UFC 200 co-headliner. Lesnar received a drug testing exemption and beat Hunt via unanimous decision. However, 'The Beast Incarnate' failed fight-related drug tests, and the verdict was overturned to an NC (No Contest).

Hunt later took legal action -- accusing the UFC of unjust enrichment, fraud, breach of contract, battery, and more. Brock Lesnar and UFC head honcho Dana White were also named in his lawsuit, first filed in 2017. The bedrock of Hunt's case is that the UFC endangered his life by letting Lesnar compete despite knowing he was on steroids.

Hunt's case was struck down multiple times, including in 2023. Nevertheless, as signaled in his tweet, Hunt seems keen to continue his battle against the UFC and purported steroid users. Meanwhile, Jon Jones is eyeing a massive super-fight next.

