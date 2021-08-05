Justin Gaethje's teammate Austin Hubbard reveals how he sees 'The Highlight's fight with Michael Chandler playing out at UFC 268

UFC featherweight Austin 'Thud' Hubbard has recently been training with UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje, with both men preparing for upcoming fights.

Hubbard is set to face off against Vinc Pichel on the undercard of UFC Vegas 34, while Justin Gaethje will clash with former UFC title challenger Michael Chandler at UFC 268.

Austin Hubbard recently sat down with Sportskeeda MMA's John Hyon Ko and gave an exclusive insight into both his and Justin Gaethje's upcoming matchups.

When discussing his teammate's clash with Chandler, Hubbard was confident in his assessment that 'The Highlight' would live up to his nickname and get a knockout stoppage. He told Sportskeeda:

"I see Gaethje knocking him out. He hits very hard. Chandler's been knocked out, two times that I know. Gaethje, he puts people out. He has the wrestling to be able to sprawl and avoid those takedowns. He can take a hit. I think his chin's better than Chandler's. I think overall he's a better fighter. So I definitely see Gaethje winning that fight. But I could be biased," said Hubbard with a laugh.

Check out our full exclusive interview with Austin Hubbard ahead of his matchup with Vinc Pichel below:

Austin Hubbard on training with Justin Gaethje and his own upcoming fight

Hubbard went on to discuss what it was like to train with Justin Gaethje under the tutelage of world renowned MMA coach Trevor Wittman.

Fighters such as Rose Namajunas, Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje have all stated that Wittman's influence as a coach on their game has elevated them to heights they never previously knew they could reach.

On the topic of both Justin Gaethje and Trevor Wittman, Austin Hubbard stated:

"Man, he's always a killer. Trevor's a genius. Justin's a very hard worker, very dedicated. He's always evolving, always getting better. I feel real thankful that I get to get so much work in with him. So yeah, he's a beast. We all love to watch him fight for a reason, because of how entertaining and good. He is a complete package kind of fighter for sure."

Whilst there is a huge spotlight currently on Justin Gaethje due to the magnitude of his fight with Chandler, Hubbard's upcoming bout with Vinc Pichel is not one to be overlooked. 'Thud' broke down why a matchup with Pichel is so intriguing for him:

"He's been around. I think he's been in the UFC alone for like seven years, something like that. He brings a ton of experience, I'm sure he has lots of knowledge. He's very well rounded. He doesn't quit, he gets stronger as the fight goes. So I'm super excited for this challenge. He's gonna bring the fight, he's gonna bring it all the way till bell to bell. So I'm really excited to challenge myself against a veteran in the division, who has notable wins."

