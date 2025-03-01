Khabib Nurmagomedov, Belal Muhammad, and others share Ramadan greetings on first day of the holy month 

Several prominent names in combat sports, including former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, have extended prayers and wishes to their followers for the holy month of Ramadan.

Nurmagomedov was among the first to wish his followers on Instagram. He posted:

"Alhamdulillah. #Ramadan2025"

Jake Paul took to X and wrote:

"A month of blessings, generosity and hopefully peace for all of the people of the Middle East. Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslims worldwide."

Meanwhile, UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad posted:

"Ramadan Kareem to all my brothers and sisters around the world."

Check out some of the wishes below:

Combat sport stars share Ramadan greetings. [Screenshots courtesy: @khamzat_chimaev and @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram and @jakepaul and @bullyb170 on X]

Meanwhile, top-ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev is set to compete for the 205-pound title against Alex Pereira at UFC 313 during Ramadan.

Reports suggest that Ankalaev will be fasting from dawn to sunset leading up to the fight. While fasting in preparation for a fight can be undeniably strenuous, Ankalaev remains committed to dethroning Pereira and walking away with the light heavyweight title.

Check out the X post below:

UFC CEO Dana White addressed the decision, stating that the organization operates on a schedule, and fighters must be ready to fight regardless of scheduling conflicts. The way he sees it, accommodating every fighter’s preferences isn’t always feasible.

Khabib Nurmagomedov details training approach during Ramadan

Khabib Nurmagomedov followed a structured training routine during Ramadan to maintain peak performance while fasting. He trained for about 90 minutes daily before iftar (the fast-breaking evening meal of Muslims during Ramadan). During that period, he mainly focused on cardio exercises like running, sprints, and grappling.

Nurmagomedov added that strength training was limited, as fasting for long hours without water made lifting difficult. It's worth noting that 'The Eagle' followed this schedule during his time actively competing in MMA, and the routine may have changed now that he has adopted the role of a coach.

Nurmagomedov said:

"In Ramadan, I train like one and a half hours before iftar every day. Most of the time, we are doing cardio, running, sprints, cardio stuff. Grappling, wrestling, and wall work, maybe 30 minutes. One and a half hours maximum before iftar. If you have a fight after Ramadan or even a couple of months after Ramadan, I think you have to train twice—before suhoor and before iftar—to be ready for an MMA fight."

He added:

"Lifting is difficult when you’re fasting all day without water or food for 15-17 hours. I prefer lifting before suhoor when I can eat and drink. But before iftar, after fasting all day, lifting is hard."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

