Khabib Nurmagomedov pens heartfelt message on death anniversary of father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov 

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away a year ago on July 3 after suffering from post-COVID complications.

On the one-year death anniversary, Khabib Nurmagomedov posted a video of his father feeding horses on a farm. Along with the clip, the former UFC champion penned a deeply emotional message reflective of his spiritual realizations following the loss of his father.

"It's been a year today since my father is gone. This event has increased my belief that in this world, we own nothing, not our children, not our parents, not our property. Everything we have is temporary. All things belong to Allah alone, and to Him we shall return. Tie your hearts to Allah, stay more alone with Him, for a time will come when we will all be put in the grave, where we will be alone, where our friends, relatives, properties, and our connections will not be there... only deeds and report," Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote in Russian. [Translated via Google Translate]

It is no secret that Khabib Nurmagomedov used to share a very close and special relationship with his father. Abdulmanap was Khabib's lifelong coach, trainer, and mentor, and he was by his son's side throughout the latter's career. He was the central pillar of strength not only for Khabib but for the entire clan of fighters hailing from Dagestan's Eagles MMA.

Three months after the passing of his father, Khabib Nurmagomedov locked horns with Justin Gaethje to defend his lightweight title for the third time at UFC 254. 'The Eagle' came out successful for the 29th time in his career with a triangle choke submission in the second round. Following the win, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport and cited the death of his father as the reason behind his decision to hang up the fighting gloves.

In a tear-jerking post-fight interview, 'The Eagle' said that he could not continue fighting without his father in his corner and that he had promised his mother this would be his last appearance in the octagon.

Here's the Russian part of Khabib Nurmagomedov's post-fight interview.



Equally as moving as the English segment of his retirement speech.



#UFC254

It took a while for the UFC and Dana White to confirm Khabib's retirement and announce the lightweight belt had been vacated. However, the champion himself never steered from his word and stood firm on his decision.

How did Khabib Nurmagomedov's father die?

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov contracted bilateral pneumonia induced by COVID-19 towards the end of April 2020 and was admitted to a city hospital in Makhachkala, Dagestan. In early May, he was flown in a private jet to Russia's national capital Moscow, where he passed away on July 3, at the age of 57.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is survived by his sons Khabib and Magomed and daughter Amina.

