Leon Edwards open to fighting Islam Makhachev in potential super fight, outlines preconditions to make it happen

The potential Leon Edwards vs. Islam Makhachev super fight has been widely discussed in the MMA community for many months. Edwards has now seemingly put forth the preconditions for their possible fight to materialize.

Edwards last defended his UFC welterweight (170-pound) title by defeating Colby Covington via unanimous decision at UFC 296 (Dec. 16, 2023). Meanwhile, Makhachev is coming off a UFC lightweight (155-pound) title defense, beating Dustin Poirier via fifth-round submission at UFC 302 (June 1, 2024).

During his UFC 302 post-fight octagon interview, Makhachev suggested that it was his "dream" to fight for the UFC welterweight title and become a two-division UFC champion. He underlined his desire for the thrill of chasing a title again, noting that defending a title isn't as exciting.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Leon Edwards was asked about Makhachev's plans to move up to welterweight and fight him. 'Rocky' responded by alluding that two of Makhachev's three lightweight title defenses came against then-UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Regarding a welterweight showdown against Makhachev, Edwards stated:

"I'll welcome it. I think we've all got work to do in our division. Let's say we both go on this reign. Then why not? He just fought his first lightweight, actual lightweight ... First defense against an actual lightweight. So, I feel like there's a few more lightweights he has to go through first before even thinking about moving up. But like I said, if we're both going on this reign, then why not run it in the future? We're both similar age, 32 years old. So, we'll have time to get it done, for sure."

When questioned if he'll entertain the idea of fighting Makhachev at welterweight, this year or next year, 'Rocky' said:

"Yeah. It's a massive fight. Like I said, I've got work to do in my division first, then the super fights will come, you know, definitely."

Leon Edwards reiterates focus on welterweight division over potential Islam Makhachev super fight

Earlier this year, Islam Makhachev asserted that he'd declined a matchup against Leon Edwards for the welterweight title at UFC 300 (April 2024), as he was busy with Ramadan obligations and wouldn't have been able to prepare for the fight. Edwards is scheduled to defend his welterweight title in a rematch against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 on July 27, 2024.

Islam Makhachev recently highlighted that he and Belal Muhammad share the same manager (Ali Abdelaziz) and that he'd fight Muhammad if the latter wins the welterweight belt. However, Muhammad seemed opposed to the idea of fighting Makhachev, whom he's often trained with.

Presently, Islam Makhachev's next fight hasn't been officially announced. Meanwhile, Leon Edwards has implied that his long-awaited welterweight super fight against Makhachev probably won't materialize till 2025. Besides, Edwards himself has two-division championship ambitions and is eyeing the UFC middleweight (185-pound) title.

Furthermore, 'Rocky' feels he'll have to defend his belt against multiple welterweight contenders like Belal Muhammad, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Garry, and others before facing Makhachev at welterweight. At the 16:15-minute mark of his Sky Sports interview, Edwards said:

"I know [*unintelligible] next year, I reckon. Yeah. Yeah. 'Cause look, like, in my division, I've got Belal [Muhammad]. I've got Shavkat [Rakhmonov]. I've got everyone else talking. Ian [Garry], everyone else talking. There's a lot in my division that can go through, you know. So, first, let's get some of them out of the way first and then go from there."