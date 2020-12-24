Michael Bisping seemingly finds Jake Paul's impression of him amusing

YouTuber Jake Paul recently posted a video mocking former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. However, Bisping seems to have enjoyed Paul's impersonation. The social media star also impersonated several others MMA fighters and personalities in the video.

Bisping was one of the retired UFC fighters that Jake Paul supposedly sent an offer to face him in a boxing bout. The social media star shared a private message that he posted to Bellator's Dillon Danis, where Paul says that he was waiting for Bisping and Ben Askren's answers.

Not happy with waiting for Danis' response, Jake Paul took a very aggressive step by giving intimate details of Danis' life on his social media accounts.

The YouTuber claimed that Savannah Montano broke up with Danis because the Bellator welterweight impregnated another woman. Jake Paul also said that he offered Danis a contract of $500,000 that could escalate to $1 million if he accepted to face Paul in a boxing bout.

Why did Jake Paul impersonate Bisping wearing an eye-patch?

Michael Bisping, who was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2019, retired from professional MMA in 2017. His last fight in the UFC was a loss to Kelvin Gastelum via KO in the first round.

One of the reasons that led the former UFC middleweight champion to retire was the problem that he had with his right eye. Bisping later revealed that he completely removed his eye and fought the last bouts of his career using a prosthetic eyeball.

Bisping's problems with the right eye started after a fight with Vitor Belfort in 2013 when the count received a vicious head kick. Bisping managed to fight 11 more times with practically one eye, including wins over Anderson Silva and Luke Rockhold, when he became the UFC middleweight champion.

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

A boxing bout between YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight Ben Askren was announced for March 28, 2021 in Los Angeles.

While Jake Paul's main target was the UFC star Conor McGregor, the YouTuber made several offers to other MMA fighters, including Askren and Michael Bisping.

Another MMA fighter who Jake Paul said he preferred to fight over Askren was Bellator's welterweight Dillon Danis, McGregor's personal friend and training partner. But Danis didn't answer after the YouTuber decided to take a much more personal approach to the provocations directed at him.

Askren, a former Olympian and a welterweight champion fighting for ONE and Bellator, is known for his wrestling skills, but not so much for his boxing. According to him, he does not need to be good at boxing to defeat "fake athlete" Jake Paul.

"I know you may think [that] I do not have too many standup skills, but I don't really need to [to fight you]. Quite frankly, I am impressed that you delude yourself into thinking [that] you are actually a fighter, that you are really tough, that you can really box, it is quite impressive," said Askren.

