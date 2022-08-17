MMA News Roundup: Dana White admits he "f***ed up" letting a fighter go, Paddy Pimblett's weight fluctuation hurts UFC, Conor McGregor's social media earnings shockingly low

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about Dana White admitting that the promotion made a big mistake by letting a fighter go, where Conor McGregor stands in terms of social media earnings, and more.

#3. "We f***ed that one up" - Dana White on Shane Burgos leaving the UFC

Shane Burgos

There are very few instances of the UFC failing to sign or re-sign a fighter that they have set their eyes on. Dana White has tagged Fedor Emelianenko on multiple occasions as the one that got away.

Although not a huge name, top-15 featherweight Shane Burgos seems to have incited a similar sentiment from Dana White by leaving the UFC to sign with the PFL.

Burgos recently revealed on The MMA Hour that he got an offer from the PFL that the UFC chose not to match and that he could not turn down. He will also have the opportunity to commentate for the PFL, which is something he's passionate about.

Addressing the matter, Dana White stated in a Yahoo! Sports interview that mistakes were made on the promotion's part, which led to Burgos departing the promotion.

He added during a recent Dana White's Contender Series press conference that the UFC would have loved to continue having Burgos on the roster, but he was happy for him nonetheless.

"So I'm happy for him. I'm happy for him and good for the PFL too. He's a great kid and not just an exciting, fun fighter, but he's a great person. So, yeah, good for everybody involved in that. We are not perfect but we don't f**k up often. We don't f**k up often but we f***ed that one up."

Watch the press conference below:

#2. Dana White says the UFC could do without Paddy Pimblett's weight gains

Dana White

Paddy Pimblett is almost as well known for his erratic weight gains following fights as he is for his performances inside the octagon. How 'The Baddy' manages to bloat up significantly and then cut back down to lightweight is a subject of awe and concern for many, MMA experts and fans alike.

The Liverpudlian recently revealed that he has gone up to 200lbs. following his UFC London bout against Jordan Leavitt.

Weighing in on the matter at this week's DWCS post-fight presser, Dana White stated that Pimblett, as a grown man, is free to do what he wants when he's not fighting for the company. However, he also pointed out that the habit does not help Pimblett's career and also makes things difficult for UFC matchmakers.

"You know, it makes it tough for us too. Because when we're in the matchmaking room, we wanna throw together a fight, maybe we can throw him on a card in a month, month and a half, it hurts us too. We have to be very specific when we plan fights for him cause he's nowhere near close to weight. And what you don't wanna do is put that much pressure on him to cut that much weight in that short amount of time."

Watch the press conference below:

#1. Conor McGregor not among the top social media earners among athletes

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying

The glamor and panache that Conor McGregor oozes, along with the frequency of his online posts, means that many would assume he gets paid big bucks for his social media presence. According to a new survey, that is not the case.

Sports data website BonusFinder recently came up with a list of the biggest names in sports who receive the most money for posting sponsored ads on their social platforms. Shockingly, Forbes' highest-paid athlete of 2021 didn't crack the top 10, despite his yacht-owning, Ibiza-vacationing lifestyle.

At the top of the list was Cristiano Ronaldo, earning a whopping $2 million per post. McGregor's $152,156 pales in comparison.

Irish Daily Mirror @IrishMirror The rest of the top ten are rounded out by names you'd be more likely to guess such as Neymar, LeBron James and David Beckham. The rest of the top ten are rounded out by names you'd be more likely to guess such as Neymar, LeBron James and David Beckham. ℹ️ The rest of the top ten are rounded out by names you'd be more likely to guess such as Neymar, LeBron James and David Beckham. https://t.co/NFtO4HZIrK

BonusFinder suggested that the Irishman's status could be due to his recent losses and inactivity.

