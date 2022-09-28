MMA News Roundup: DWCS standouts to be added to UFC 4 video game, Charles Oliveira's coach makes bold claim for Islam Makhachev fight, Dana White discusses fan and media blackout for UFC Vegas 61

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about a couple of fighters from Dana White's Contender Series being added to the EA Sports video game, Charles Oliveira's coach making a bold prediction ahead of the Islam Makhachev fight, and more.

#3. DWCS alumni to be added to the UFC 4 video game

Bo Nickal (left) & Raul Rosas Jr. (right) [Photo credit: @espnmma on Twitter]

The UFC president finally announced which Dana White's Contender Series contract winner will get the unique reward of being added to the UFC 4 video game.

After asking fans to vote between Raul Rosas Jr. and Bo Nickal, White decided to just include both of them in the EA Sports console game. He told Laura Sanko:

"So I asked the fans to vote on one of the social media platforms, Rosas is winning. And on the other one, Bo is winning. So I said to hell with it, we're taking both. We'll do both!"

Check out the interview below:

ESPN MMA @espnmma #DWCS Bo got a contract and a video game character Bo got a contract and a video game character 🎮 #DWCS https://t.co/0dUb9O6Jzq

However, not everyone was pleased with White's decision. Some Twitter users pointed out that it was disrespectful for the newcomers to be added before the likes of Alex Pereira, Taila Santos, and Jamahal Hill.

#2. Charles Oliveira's coach makes bold claim ahead of Islam Makhachev fight

Islam Makhachev (left) & Charles Oliveira (right)

Much has been said about Islam Makhachev's wrestling prowess. The Dagestani booked a ticket to the lightweight title fight by outgrappling the competition.

However, Charles Oliveira's wrestling coach, Alireza Noei, believes that Makhachev won't be able to impose his will on 'Do Bronx.' During a recent interview with PVT, the Iranian wrestler claimed (translated by MMA with Subtitles YouTube channel):

"I'm a wrestler, right? And when it comes to wrestling, he [Islam Makhachev] is a lot more grounded than other athletes. He's strong because of that. I tried it a lot with Charles now, but with Charles you can't. I'll tell you, with Charles, you can't. You can't stabilize him on the ground, I think that in this fight, Charles won't fall."

Watch the interview below:

#1. Dana White downplays UFC Vegas 61 fan and media blackout

Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White

Fans couldn't help but wonder why UFC Vegas 61 attendance is being closed to the media and public. However, Dana White insists there's no "big secret" behind the blackout.

Seemingly looking to deflect from the true reason, White offered a simple explanation as to why the UFC Apex's doors will remain closed on Saturday – to give media members a much-needed break. During the DWCS press conference, White jestingly said:

"Oh, we just figured that you guys have been so busy lately, we'd give you guys a night off. Guys, you're here on Tuesdays, you're here on Saturdays. Kevin [journalist] actually showed up today. I mean, we gotta give you guys a break. So, you're welcome. You guys should stay home, order a pizza, watch the fights, take them in and enjoy yourselves."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

