MMA News Roundup: Fighter battling for life after brutal KO, UFC middleweight slams Twitter for being "liberal safe place," Israel Adesanya takes pro-choice stance

In the latest issue, we talk about a Muay Thai fighter going into a coma after a vicious knockout, Israel Adesanya taking a stance against Roe v. Wade being overturned, and more.

#3. Knockout sends Muay Thai fighter into possibly fatal coma

Muay Thai fighter in coma after KO

Muay Thai fighter Phanphet Phadungchai suffered a brain hemorrhage after succumbing to a knockout loss on July 15 at the Royal Thai Air Force Youth Boxing Arena. He took an elbow to the jaw from his opponent and hit his head hard on the canvas.

Beyond Kickboxing @Beyond_Kick Graphic content warning.



Panpetch Padunchai has suffered a serious brain hemorrhage in a KO loss at the Fighter X show last Friday against Anthony TFC Muay Thai. Panphet's family denies rumors that the fighter has passed away, but is currently in a coma. Graphic content warning.Panpetch Padunchai has suffered a serious brain hemorrhage in a KO loss at the Fighter X show last Friday against Anthony TFC Muay Thai. Panphet's family denies rumors that the fighter has passed away, but is currently in a coma. https://t.co/SQ5tCTFH6c

Initial reports claimed that he had passed away at a nearby Bangkok hospital, where he was taken immediately afterwards.

However, a close family member revealed on Facebook that Phadungchai is still alive and using a ventilator to breathe, but has been taken off stimulants with his mother and wife's consent. He has suffered permanent and irreversible brain damage and is now in a coma on life support.

The family is waiting for a "miracle" to happen, the post said.

A former national Muay Thai team fighter, Phanphet Phadungchai won a silver medal at the 2019 SEA games in the Philippines.

#2. Twitter is dead - Resident UFC controversialist Sean Strickland vows to leave the "liberal safe place"

Sean Strickland at UFC 276 press conference

Sean Strickland is not the most soft-spoken fighter in the UFC. In fact, his statements have often landed him in choppy waters in the past and also gotten him suspended from social media.

In the wake of Elon Musk pulling out of his Twitter deal, Strickland believes that the microblogging platform is not a place where he can speak his mind anymore:

"You know, Twitter has just become a liberal safe place, f***ing cesspool and I don't think that my brand of f***ing white trash redneck is meant to be on Twitter. So no more tweet tweets from this guy. It's just hard, you know? Everytime I post something I get reported and then, you know... Twitter, it's a cesspool, like it's just downhill, man. Elon Musk is pulling out. Like, Twitter is dead," Strickland told Helen Yee.

Watch the interview below:

#1. Israel Adesanya supports abortion rights and Dem. candidate Gary Chambers

Israel Adesanya after UFC 276 win

Known for being one of the most politically-conscious fighters on the UFC roster, Israel Adesanya made his stance on Roe vs. Wade very clear in a recent tweet.

After Democratic Party candidate Gary Chambers released a chilling new video as part of his campaign to defeat U.S. Senator John N. Kennedy in Louisiana, Adesanya shared the clip with a comment:

"Abortions won’t end, but this democracy will if the government refuses to stay out of people’s personal choices. Make no mistake about it, women will die. There’s nothing pro-life about that," Chambers says in the voiceover.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

“…women will die, and there is nothing pro-life about that.” Spittin’ Barz!!! “…women will die, and there is nothing pro-life about that.” Spittin’ Barz!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/A6NKqmrzX7

Adesanya has previously spoken out against the abortion ban, expressing concern over the thought process of some of the people in power.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender I wanna talk about this real quick...

It's been all over my timeline and it's disturbing.

Just read some of the quotes...

This is how some people in power think in their heads.

Can't wait till these old people die out with their outdated ideas and the world can progress. I wanna talk about this real quick...It's been all over my timeline and it's disturbing.Just read some of the quotes...This is how some people in power think in their heads.Can't wait till these old people die out with their outdated ideas and the world can progress. https://t.co/v7xus7IkN6

On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision of the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that made abortion a constitutional right in the country. The judgement has received significant backlash all over the world.

