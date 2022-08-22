MMA News Roundup: UFC analyst hailed for "all-time great bit of commentary," Paulo Costa angry at referees, Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman can recover

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about a veteran UFC commentator being praised for his work, Khabib Nurmagomedov's concerns with Kamaru Usman, and more.

#3. Jon Anik probably had his career-best commentary moment at UFC 278

UFC 278: Usman v Edwards 2

As Leon Edwards scripted a fairytale ending to his years-long quest for the welterweight belt, veteran UFC color commentator Jon Anik left a small but significant mark on the moment.

After watching Kamaru Usman recover from the R1 takedown and dominate Leon Edwards for the next few rounds, fellow analysts Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier gave up hope for the Brit and were "writing his obituary."

Rogan claimed Edwards had "resigned himself to losing a decision" while Cormier stated he was willing to settle for a "moral victory" in the rematch. However, Jon Anik pointed out that being content with dropping a decision "is not the cloth from which he is cut."

A split second later, Usman was lying flat on the canvas after taking Edwards' kick to the head. The welterweight belt, as Anik was screaming into the microphone, was "headed to the UK."

Watch the goosebump-inducing moment below:

Die-hard MMA fans, who did not miss out on how Anik's words added further magic to the already historic moment, showered praise on the commentator on social media.

Dave Doyle @davedoylemma Jon Anik shutting down the idea Leon Edwards was content to lose a decision with “that is not the cloth from which he is cut” a split second before he knocked out Kamaru Usman deserves to be remembered as an all-time great bit of sports commentary. Jon Anik shutting down the idea Leon Edwards was content to lose a decision with “that is not the cloth from which he is cut” a split second before he knocked out Kamaru Usman deserves to be remembered as an all-time great bit of sports commentary.

Anik himself said that the moment "tops" his 11 decorated years in the UFC, although he was humble enough to say that he just "got fortunate" with the timing of his bit.

Jon Anik @Jon_Anik @Leon_edwardsmma #Rock



Got fortunate with the timing on that one!



So grateful for all your feedback and comments on the broadcast. What a moment. That’s tops for me in 11 years on the “But that is not the cloth from which he is cut…”Got fortunate with the timing on that one!So grateful for all your feedback and comments on the broadcast. What a moment. That’s tops for me in 11 years on the @ufc cans. “But that is not the cloth from which he is cut…” 😏 @Leon_edwardsmma #RockGot fortunate with the timing on that one! So grateful for all your feedback and comments on the broadcast. What a moment. That’s tops for me in 11 years on the @ufc cans.

#2. Paulo Costa makes demand for VAR in the UFC

Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa believes the second-round accidental groin shot that got Luke Rockhold a few moments to catch his breath was a body shot.

In a tweet posted the morning after his win, Costa claimed that referee Mike Beltran had made a mistake. He demanded the implementation of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) in the promotion to avoid such situations in the future where opponents get time to recover without any fault of the other fighter.

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA All jokes besides. I need to point this very important . I’m enough of this shit!!!! @ufc and mma shows needs to use VAR (video assistant referee) to stop this cheating . I knocked him on body shot ! It’s so clearly! Same thing against Romero! This need to change asap. All jokes besides. I need to point this very important . I’m enough of this shit!!!! @ufc and mma shows needs to use VAR (video assistant referee) to stop this cheating . I knocked him on body shot ! It’s so clearly! Same thing against Romero! This need to change asap. https://t.co/mquwA6OgLc

'Borrachinha' pointed out that he suffered the same fate during the Yoel Romero fight, where Jason Herzog was the referee.

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA Exactly the same. The referee in addition non finish the fight by ko/TKO gives until 5 min to cheater’s coming back to still fight after bodyshots knocked out Exactly the same. The referee in addition non finish the fight by ko/TKO gives until 5 min to cheater’s coming back to still fight after bodyshots knocked out https://t.co/H3HWJlrYBX

#1. "But after such a knockout, a lot of people don't recover" - Khabib Nurmagomedov on Kamaru Usman

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman are good friends. They are both represented by Ali Abdelaziz and have occasionally been seen together. Usman also shows up during televised events of Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC.

When asked to give his reaction to Usman's brutal knockout at the hands (or legs, in this case) of Leon Edwards, Nurmagomedov said that he was surprised and upset. He also expressed concern about Usman's return, as he believes a knockout of this magnitude could be difficult to recover from:

"I watched UFC and honestly I was surprised. You could even say, a little upset. Because I have good friendship with Kamaru... I am aware that the trilogy is already in the works. I believe he can beat Leon Edwards. But after such a knockout, a lot of people don't recover. It will be interesting to see."

The trilogy is indeed in the works and Dana White has shown interest in hosting the fight in Edwards' homeland, the United Kingdom. Only time will tell whether or not 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has the mental fortitude to put the knockout behind him.

