MMA News Roundup: UFC fighter witnesses active shooter hysteria, Islam Makhachev makes a sincere promise, Sean Strickland faces consequences of Alex Pereira KO 

In the latest issue, we talk about a fighter finding himself amid a rumored gunfire frenzy, Islam Makhachev reacting to his October title shot, and more.

#3. Derek Brunson witnesses active shooter panic in Las Vegas Strip

Derek Brunson

Derek Brunson was in one of the casinos where rumors of an active shooter situation sent the crowd into a frenzy. The middleweight tweeted about the incident and posted a video of the scene as well.

LVMPD later confirmed that the rumors were "unfounded" and originated from a loud noise caused by the breaking of glass at MGM Grand.

LVMPD @LVMPD Reports of a shooting near the MGM tonight are unfounded. Initial reports are a glass door shattered causing a loud noise which startled people in the valet area. Reports of a shooting near the MGM tonight are unfounded. Initial reports are a glass door shattered causing a loud noise which startled people in the valet area.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that a person had broken a window in a casino's valet area, which led to the subsequent panic.

"It caused a loud bang, there was a subsequent panic, thinking it was possible gunfire given the nature of what’s been happening across the nation," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Captain Branden Clarkson said at a media briefing shortly afterwards.

Capt. Clarkson added that the person was taken into custody and now faces a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property.

#2. Islam Makhachev vows to bring UFC lightweight belt back to Dagestan

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev was quick to make his intentions clear after his title fight with Charles Oliveira was announced during the UFC Long Island broadcast.

"October 22, I'm bringing UFC Lightweight Belt back to Dagestan Inshallah"

The two are set to face each other in the main event of UFC 280, which will go down in Abu Dhabi later this year.

The Russian has long been touted to succeed his friend, teammate, and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov in lightweight legacy. 'The Eagle' held the title for nearly three years before giving it up to retire undefeated. His protege finally has a chance to prove if he's worth the comparisons after having amassed a 10-fight winning streak.

#1. Sean Strickland settles for Hyundai Accent instead of a Hellcat

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland prefers to be a no-holds-barred speaker on social media, a trait that has landed him in trouble in the past. He ruffled enough feathers for fans to rejoice when he got knocked out by Alex Pereira.

FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook



Alex Pereira (+100 ML) gets the win over Sean Strickland



Pereira KO/TKO in Round 1 +410



𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐋𝐄𝐅𝐓 𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐊 𝐈𝐒 𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐋Alex Pereira (+100 ML) gets the win over Sean StricklandPereira KO/TKO in Round 1+410 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐋𝐄𝐅𝐓 𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐊 𝐈𝐒 𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐋 😈Alex Pereira (+100 ML) gets the win over Sean Strickland Pereira KO/TKO in Round 1 ➡️ +410 https://t.co/eIl4MvGbB6

Strickland recently took to Instagram to share a video of him buying a new car. He jokingly stated that he intended to buy the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, currently priced at around $77,000 had he won the fight, but was now settling for a Hyundai Accent.

Following the loss, Strickland fell to No.7 in the middleweight rankings, possibly handing the Israel Adesanya title shot to 'Poatan' as well as to the fans. However, the dry humor of 'Tarzan' seems to be intact despite his setback in the octagon.

