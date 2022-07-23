Paulo Costa hails Paddy Pimblett as "master of weight" as 'The Baddy' records yet another successful weigh-in ahead of UFC London

Paulo Costa has hailed Paddy Pimblett as the “master of weight” after ‘The Baddy’ successfully made the 156 pound lightweight limit at the official UFC London weigh-ins. Pimblett, who’s set to face Jordan Leavitt in a bout at UFC London, acknowledged Costa’s message.

Brazil's Paulo Costa previously asked Paddy Pimblett to help him cut weight, something that ‘The Baddy’ agreed to on social media.

‘The Eraser’ has now tweeted a video of Pimblett making weight. Costa's tweet read as follows:

“The man, the Hero made it. I’m following my diet plan as well. Master of weight @theufcbaddy”

UK MMA star Paddy Pimblett replied by suggesting that he’ll be there to support Paulo Costa during the weight cut prior to the latter’s fight. ‘The Baddy’ tweeted:

“You got this Paulo big man 185 incoming and I [should] be there to support my Brazilian brother.”

As of this writing, Pimblett’s Twitter account appears to have been suspended. Nevertheless, fans can check out the Twitter exchange between Costa and ‘The Baddy’ in the ESPN MMA Instagram post displayed below:

In a few follow-up tweets, Costa jested about Pimblett’s graphic UFC weigh-in video. While posting screenshots of Pimblett’s NSFW weigh-in video, Costa jokingly hinted that he might mimic ‘The Baddy'. You can view Costa’s NSFW tweets HERE.

Costa was unable to make the middleweight (186 pound) limit and later the catchweight (195 pound) limit for his last fight against Marvin Vettori in October 2021.

The fight was eventually contested at light heavyweight (205 pounds), with Vettori winning via unanimous decision. Presently, Costa is scheduled to face former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in a middleweight bout at UFC 278 on August 20th.

Paddy Pimblett reveals his heaviest walkaround weight

‘The Baddy’ has been criticized by certain sections of the MMA community for his excessive weight gain between fights. Nevertheless, the fact remains that he’s still undefeated in the UFC and hasn’t been adversely affected by his extreme weight fluctuations thus far.

In a recent appearance on ESPN MMA’s DC & RC Show, Paddy Pimblett made a rather shocking revelation regarding his highest walkaround weight. ‘The Baddy’ explained that he hit his highest weight ever — 205 pounds — when he wasn’t in fight camp. Pimblett said:

“I don't want to be ripped all the time. I'm not one of these people lad... look at my body, look at my shape. I don't care what my body looks like. No matter what, I can fight… I was the heaviest when I was in San Diego. We got up to 205."

Watch Pimblett address the topic below:

