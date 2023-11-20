Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Jake Paul, Katie Taylor & more set to end star-studded 2023 for boxing - All you need to know

With 2023 nearing a close, there are only two major UFC events remaining before the new year. However, there are still many more star-filled boxing events, like Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte, set to get underway.

Prior to the end of the year, DAZN and boxing promoter Eddie Hearn reminded fans of what was left to come.

Expand Tweet

Fan favorites and boxing stars Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Jake Paul, Katie Taylor, and Chantelle Cameron all still have one more fight before the end of 2023. A flyweight unification bout between Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards will also take place on December 16. All of the major fights will be broadcast on DAZN.

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte & more: Remaining boxing fights in 2023?

In arguably the biggest fight left on the calendar year, Devin Haney will move up a division to challenge super lightweight champion Regis Prograis and attempt to become a two-division king. Haney and Prograis will meet in the center of the ring on December 9 via DAZN pay-per-view.

After defeating Nate Diaz, Jake Paul has claimed he is done fighting ex-MMA fighters and will move forward by facing Andre August on December 15. Paul has said he is looking to advance his career in 'real boxing' and graduate from celebrity fighting.

Headlining arguably the biggest rematch of the year, Katie Taylor will look to avenge the lone loss of her career against Chantelle Cameron on November 25 in Dublin, Ireland. The two will compete for the unified women's super lightweight belt once again.

And to close out a career year, Ryan Garcia will be returning to the ring on December 2 against Oscar Duarte. Garcia will attempt to re-start another winning streak after suffering a loss in his last fight against Gervonta Davis in arguably boxing's biggest fight of the year.

While most eyes will likely be on Jake Paul and Andre August, each of the major fights left to take place in the ring will have massive implications for the sport in 2024.