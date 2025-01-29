Sean Strickland reacts to clip of Bryce Mitchell expressing his hatred for Elon Musk

Sean Strickland partially agreed with Bryce Mitchell's ridiculing comments toward Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In December 2024, Mitchell returned to the win column with a third-round knockout win against Kron Gracie at UFC 310. The number thirteen-ranked featherweight utilized his post-fight press conference to discuss various topics, including his hatred for Elon Musk:

"I think that time will prove me correct. Time will always reveal someone's true character and if you put that man in a position of power, his true character will be revealed. Let's just put it this way, he has all the money in this country, he's the wealthiest man in the country and he wasted it on f*cking rockets, man. Think about it dude."

Trending

Mitchell continued by saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"He could actually help people with that money, but he don't give a sh*t about you. He's got all the money in the world to help you. It would be a penny to him and you'd never have to work again. He don't give a sh*t about you though. He wants to waste it on all these rockets and all these cars that s*ck."

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland re-posted the video of Bryce Mitchell's comments on his Instagram story and added the following caption:

"I mean... he's not entirely wrong lol"

Strickland's Instagram story

Bryce Mitchell has been outspoken on his support for Donald Trump, the recently inaugurated 47th President of the United States. Elon Musk significantly contributed to Trump's campaign, making it more intriguing that Mitchell despises Musk.

Watch Mitchell's comments about Musk below:

Sean Strickland looks to regain middleweight title at UFC 312

In June 2024, Sean Strickland was dethroned of the UFC middleweight title due to a split decision loss against Dricus du Plessis. Five months later, Strickland bounced back with a split decision win against Paulo Costa, earning him a rematch against Du Plessis.

On February 8, Strickland looks to avenge his defeat against Du Plessis in the UFC 312 main event, which goes down in Australia. Since their first meeting, Du Plessis defended his throne for the first time with a fourth-round submission win against Israel Adesanya.

Dricus Du Plessis has exceeded any expectations with an 8-0 start to his UFC tenure. At UFC 312, Sean Strickland plans to hand Du Plessis his first promotional defeat to become a two-time middleweight champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.