Tracy Cortez finally explains backstory behind viral Paulo Cosa photo

Noche UFC marked the triumphant return of Tracy Cortez, who was last seen in action at UFC 274 back in May 2022. The UFC women's flyweight contender picked up a unanimous decision victory over Jasmine Jasudavicius at the recently concluded event.

Tracy Cortez endured a challenging period in her personal life during the hiatus, marked by a breakup with her alleged fiancee, Brian Ortega. The split generated a flurry of rumors circulating on social media, attempting to decipher the reasons behind their split.

Adding fuel to these speculations, a tweet from UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa with Cortez drew a lot of attention from fight fans. The MMA community speculated on a romantic connection between the two fighters.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Cortez explained the story behind the viral photo. She said:

"[When] I went to Brazil, everybody treated me so well. At that academy, everybody was just so respectful it felt like a family... It was a UFC pay-per-view card and I said, 'Hey, I want to treat everybody with the best food here."

Cortez added:

"I was serving everybody the plate and [Paulo] Costa goes, 'Hey, I didn't know you were managed by Tiki [Ghosn]. Let's send him a picture... Two weeks later I came back to the States and Costa posted that photo. I woke up the next morning, flooded [with messages]."

Tracy Cortez further disclosed that Paulo Costa and his girlfriend, Tamara Alves, were well aware that their photo would attract considerable attention. Initially, Cortez felt the urge to clarify the story behind the image, but later on, she decided to embrace it and even encouraged fans to join in the fun, sharing a good laugh throughout the entire situation.

Tracy Cortez weighs in on whether there should be a third fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko

UFC women's flyweight contender Tracy Cortez shared her perspective on the contentious result of the rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko at Noche UFC. The two fighters engaged in a fierce back-and-forth contest that culminated in a controversial split draw this past weekend.

Shevchenko, eager for a rematch, has voiced her objections to the decision, even suggesting that the pro-Mexican crowd in the arena may have influenced the judges. Some fans have echoed this sentiment and backed Shevchenko for a third fight against Grasso.

Weighing in on the idea of a third fight in the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Cortez said (from 24:00):

"I think they should give it to somebody else. It's kind of back-and-forth. I do think [Shevchenko] deserves it. But it's also like we have the entire division waiting to jump in for [a fight] with Alexa."