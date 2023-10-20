UFC 294 fighter Muhammad Mokaev reveals there will be no flags in Abu Dhabi despite Dana White's green signal

Surging flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev reveals fighters won't be allowed to carry their country's flags to the octagon at UFC 294, despite Dana White revoking the flag ban at the recently concluded UFC Fight Night 229.

Earlier today, in an update on X, the undefeated contender shared the news with his fans, saying:

"No flags at UFC 294. 👀"

The ban was originally imposed in 2022 amidst the war between Ukraine and Russia.

While the UFC's U-turn on the recently re-established privilege at the upcoming pay-per-view might seem bizarre, many believe the decision has come in response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Muhammad Mokaev will take on perennial flyweight Tim Elliott at the prelims of the pay-per-view. Mokaev holds a record of 10-0 (4-0 in the UFC) with one NC (no-contest).

Although Elliott's record of 19-12-1 looks considerably less attractive on paper, he is a former title challenger and is 4-1 in his last five. As per Best Fight Odds, Mokaev is a -395 favorite over Tim Elliott (+360 underdog).

UFC 294 is scheduled for Saturday, October 21, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski will headline the event.

Muhammad Mokaev reiterates plans to become youngest UFC champion

For Muhammad Mokaev, the stakes have never been higher. The 23-year-old fighter has only months left to break Jon Jones' record of being the youngest UFC champion in history, an ambition the Russian-born fighter has voiced time and again.

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, the surging flyweight contender reiterated his plans to claim the title sooner rather than later. As per Mokaev, a couple more wins this year would present him with a title fight opportunity in early 2024:

"I hope [the UFC will give me a title shot if I win this weekend] so. I want to fly to America after this fight, and there will be more shows [around] December time... and I want to maybe [be] a late replacement [or] anything. I want to stay in shape and fight before the end of the year. And I heard there is [a] Saudi Arabia fight card [on the] 2nd of March, I'm the guy to put on [the] main card [for a title fight]."

Catch Muhammad Mokaev's comments below (10:20):