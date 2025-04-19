  • home icon
  UFC 314 medical suspensions: Alexander Volkanovski and Paddy Pimblett avoid indefinite leave, Bryce Mitchell and Michael Chandler out for weeks

UFC 314 medical suspensions: Alexander Volkanovski and Paddy Pimblett avoid indefinite leave, Bryce Mitchell and Michael Chandler out for weeks

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 19, 2025 01:17 GMT
Alexander Volkanovski (left) and Bryce Mitchell (right) are among several fighters facing medical suspensions after UFC 314 [Image Courtesy: @UFCEurope via X/Twitter, and @ufc via X/Twitter]

UFC 314 took place last weekend and more than delivered on its promise to thrill the MMA fanbase. The main card, especially, featured action from top to bottom. It saw Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes going to war for five rounds for the then-vacant featherweight title.

Volkanovski survived two frightening moments in particular: a knockdown and a punch that dug Lopes' knuckle into his eye. In the end, he won a unanimous decision in a Fight of the Night winner and will be medically suspended for 45 days.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Lopes, has been medically suspended indefinitely, as he absorbed a tremendous amount of damage during the bout.

The UFC 314 co-headliner between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler was more one-sided, with the Scouser TKO'ing 'Iron' within three rounds.

Pimblett took zero damage in the bout and will serve no suspension. Chandler, though, will be suspended for two months, 60 days.

In a return to the featherweight division, Yair Rodríguez faced Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire, beating him via unanimous decision in a competitive fight.

Despite winning and hurting 'Pitbull' during the bout, Rodríguez will serve a 30-day suspension, while Freire will serve no suspension.

In yet another featherweight bout, Jean Silva stunned fans in attendance by brutalizing and submitting a submission specialist in Bryce Mitchell. Since he took no damage besides a few low kicks, Silva will serve no suspension, while Mitchell will be suspended for 30 days.

What about other high-profile UFC 314 suspensions?

In the first UFC 314 main card fight, Dominick Reyes faced Nikita Krylov at light heavyweight, knocking him out within two minutes, so he will serve no suspension. Krylov, though, will be suspended for 60 days.

The UFC 314 preliminary and early preliminary cards also featured several suspensions. They are as follows:

  • Featherweight: Dan Ige (no suspension) def. Sean Woodson (30-day suspension) via TKO (round three)
  • Women's strawweight: Virna Jandiroba (indefinite suspension) def. Yan Xiaonan (30-day suspension) via unanimous decision
  • Lightweight: Chase Hooper (indefinite suspension) def. Jim Miller (30-day suspension) via unanimous decision
  • Featherweight: Julian Erosa (21-day suspension) def. Darren Elkins (45-day suspension) via TKO (round one)
  • Middleweight: Michał Oleksiejczuk (no suspension) def. Sedriques Dumas (30-day suspension) via TKO (round one)
  • Flyweight: Su Mudaerji (21-day suspension) def. Mitch Raposo (no suspension) via split-decision
  • Middleweight: Marco Tulio (indefinite suspension) def. Tresean Gore (indefinite suspension) via TKO (round two)
  • Catchweight (137.5 pounds): Nora Cornolle (no suspension) def. Hailey Cowan (no suspension) via submission (round two)
Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
