UFC 314 medical suspensions: Alexander Volkanovski and Paddy Pimblett avoid indefinite leave, Bryce Mitchell and Michael Chandler out for weeks

UFC 314 took place last weekend and more than delivered on its promise to thrill the MMA fanbase. The main card, especially, featured action from top to bottom. It saw Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes going to war for five rounds for the then-vacant featherweight title.

Ad

Volkanovski survived two frightening moments in particular: a knockdown and a punch that dug Lopes' knuckle into his eye. In the end, he won a unanimous decision in a Fight of the Night winner and will be medically suspended for 45 days.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Lopes, has been medically suspended indefinitely, as he absorbed a tremendous amount of damage during the bout.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The UFC 314 co-headliner between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler was more one-sided, with the Scouser TKO'ing 'Iron' within three rounds.

Pimblett took zero damage in the bout and will serve no suspension. Chandler, though, will be suspended for two months, 60 days.

In a return to the featherweight division, Yair Rodríguez faced Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire, beating him via unanimous decision in a competitive fight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite winning and hurting 'Pitbull' during the bout, Rodríguez will serve a 30-day suspension, while Freire will serve no suspension.

In yet another featherweight bout, Jean Silva stunned fans in attendance by brutalizing and submitting a submission specialist in Bryce Mitchell. Since he took no damage besides a few low kicks, Silva will serve no suspension, while Mitchell will be suspended for 30 days.

What about other high-profile UFC 314 suspensions?

In the first UFC 314 main card fight, Dominick Reyes faced Nikita Krylov at light heavyweight, knocking him out within two minutes, so he will serve no suspension. Krylov, though, will be suspended for 60 days.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The UFC 314 preliminary and early preliminary cards also featured several suspensions. They are as follows:

Featherweight: Dan Ige ( no suspension ) def. Sean Woodson ( 30-day suspension ) via TKO (round three)

) def. Sean Woodson ( ) via TKO (round three) Women's strawweight: Virna Jandiroba ( indefinite suspension ) def. Yan Xiaonan ( 30-day suspension ) via unanimous decision

) def. Yan Xiaonan ( ) via unanimous decision Lightweight: Chase Hooper ( indefinite suspension ) def. Jim Miller ( 30-day suspension ) via unanimous decision

) def. Jim Miller ( ) via unanimous decision Featherweight: Julian Erosa ( 21-day suspension ) def. Darren Elkins ( 45-day suspension ) via TKO (round one)

) def. Darren Elkins ( ) via TKO (round one) Middleweight: Michał Oleksiejczuk ( no suspension ) def. Sedriques Dumas ( 30-day suspension ) via TKO (round one)

) def. Sedriques Dumas ( ) via TKO (round one) Flyweight: Su Mudaerji ( 21-day suspension ) def. Mitch Raposo ( no suspension ) via split-decision

) def. Mitch Raposo ( ) via split-decision Middleweight: Marco Tulio ( indefinite suspension ) def. Tresean Gore ( indefinite suspension ) via TKO (round two)

) def. Tresean Gore ( ) via TKO (round two) Catchweight (137.5 pounds): Nora Cornolle (no suspension) def. Hailey Cowan (no suspension) via submission (round two)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.