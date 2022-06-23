UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot - June 25, 2022: Know the prelim fighters competing at the event

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot will be the next Fight Night effort from the MMA juggernaut and a series of intriguing matchups are lined up for the fight fans. The event is set to go down this Saturday, June 25, at the UFC's Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada.

In the main event, No.11-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan will go head-to-head with No.12-ranked Mateusz Gamrot in what promises to be a thrilling firefight.

The co-headliner of UFC Fight Night will see Neil Magny take on undefeated prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov in a potential all-action welterweight scrap.

While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card is also lined up with a host of intriguing matchups involving several emerging talents across divisions.

The UFC Fight Night preliminary card is set to kick off at 1 PM ET/ 10 AM PT.

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot prelim card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi (light heavyweight bout)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown (featherweight bout)

Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov (bantamweight bout)

JP Buys vs. Cody Durden (flyweight bout)

Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista (bantamweight bout)

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey (women's strawweight bout)

Carlos Ulberg

Carlos Ulberg (4-1) made a statement at Dana White's Contender Series 2020: Week 8 with a brutal knockout of Bruno Oliveira. However, he suffered an equally devastating KO in his UFC debut against Kennedy Nzechukwu. He bounced back from that defeat with a unanimous decision win over Fabio Cherant in his second octagon appearance in February. 'Black Jag' will now look to continue his momentum when he faces Nchukwi at UFC Fight Night this Saturday.

Tafon Nchukwi

Tafon Nchukwi (6-2) was knocked out in his most recent outing against Azamat Murzakanov last March. The 27-year-old will be hoping to rebound from the loss when he takes on Ulberg this weekend. Also a product of Dana White's Contender Series, the Cameroonian is 2-2 in the promotion.

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (37-10) dropped a unanimous decision in his UFC debut in May 2021 but bounced back with a decision win over Sean Soriano last November. 'Wolverine' will look to improve his UFC record to 2-1 with his third promotional outing at UFC Fight Night.

T.J. Brown

T.J. Brown earned his UFC contract with a submission win over Dylan Lockard at Dana White's Contender Series - Season 3, Episode 10. 'Downtown' suffered two consecutive losses at the start of his promotional journey but rattled off two straight wins thereafter. The 32-year-old is currently 2-2 in the UFC and is facing a fighter who is seeking his second promotional win.

Raulian Paiva

Raulian Paiva (21-4) was riding a three-fight win streak that came to a halt with his TKO loss against Sean O'Malley in December. The Brazilian will look to get back into the win column when he takes on Morozov at the UFC Fight Night event this Saturday.

Sergey Morozov

Sergey Morozov (17-5) has gone 1-2 in the UFC since making an unsuccessful debut against Umar Nurmagomedov in January 2021. The Kazakh fighter suffered a technical submission defeat in his latest UFC appearance against Douglas Silva de Andrade in February.

JP Buys

JP Buys (9-4) will be desperately looking for his first win when he faces Cody Durden at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event. 'Young Savage' has gone 0-2 since arriving in the promotion, losing his most recent bout against Montel Jackson via unanimous decision.

Cody Durden

Cody Durden (12-4) is 1-2-1 in the UFC. The 31-year-old was submitted by Muhammad Mokaev in his most recent bout in March on the UFC London card.

Brian Kelleher

Brian Kelleher (24-13) is fresh off a first-round submission loss to Umar Nurmagomedov in March. Before that defeat, 'Boom' was riding a two-fight win streak. The 35-year-old will have the opportunity to get back to winning ways when he takes on Mario Bautista on Saturday.

Mario Bautista

Mario Bautista (9-2) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jay Perrin last February. The 28-year-old is 3-2 under the UFC banner and is seeking his second straight win.

Vanessa Demopoulos

After making an unsuccessful promotional debut in August, Vanessa Demopoulos (7-4) bounced back with a first-round armbar submission of Silvana Gomez Juarez last January. 'Lil Monster' will be determined to carry that momentum into her next trip to the octagon.

Jinh Yu Frey

After a 0-2 start to her UFC career, Jinh Yu Frey (11-6) scored two straight unanimous decision victories, with her most recent win coming over Ashley Yoder in July 2021. The 37-year-old is seeking a third straight win and will have the opportunity to register her first stoppage victory in the octagon this Saturday.

