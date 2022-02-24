Chael Sonnen believes Robert Whittaker is "an announcement and a contest away" from fighting for the 205 lb belt

Chael Sonnen feels that Robert Whittaker moving up to light heavyweight could help him bounce back into title contention.

Whittaker had another chance to prove that he's the best middleweight in the world at UFC 271. However, 'The Reaper' fell short once again and lost via a controversial unanimous decision to Israel Adesanya.

Weighing in on what lies ahead for Whittaker, Chael Sonnen said all signs point to a jump to the 205 lb division. According to 'The Bad Guy', he wouldn't be surprised if the former UFC middleweight champ considers a move to light heavyweight.

Sonnen also feels that beating a formidable name at 205 lb, such as former champion Jan Blachowicz, will be Whittaker's ticket to a trilogy fight with Adesanya.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

“The best thing you could possibly do in this sport... is to change weight classes. And Whittaker is a very interesting matchup. Just to give you an example: Whittaker announces 'I'm going to 205 and I’m going for [Jan] Blachowicz right away.' Whoa! He's going to get that fight. And if he could beat the guy that was just the champion, he just showed that he deserves an opportunity for a championship. I could give you paths at 205 pounds that Whittaker is an announcement and a contest away from having an opportunity to fight for a world championship again. And in that scenario, he could get Izzy [Adesanya] back.”

Robert Whittaker is open to a third fight with Israel Adesanya

Right after his second defeat to Adesanya, Robert Whittaker insisted that he won the fight. As it stands, 'The Reaper' is not fading away into the shadows and is eyeing another comeback.

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie



"I'm going to stomp anybody that comes in front of me."



| Full video: Robert Whittaker says he beat Israel Adesanya and a trilogy fight is "inevitable.""I'm going to stomp anybody that comes in front of me." #UFC271 | Full video: bit.ly/34StYkP Robert Whittaker says he beat Israel Adesanya and a trilogy fight is "inevitable.""I'm going to stomp anybody that comes in front of me."#UFC271 | Full video: bit.ly/34StYkP https://t.co/bds7qZcSKX

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, the 31-year-old name-dropped Marvin Vettori as a possible opponent in either July or August. Furthermore, Whittaker reiterated that he and Adesanya will cross paths once again:

“It’s inevitable for another fight [against Adesanya] down the line. There’s definitely going to be another fight down the line... I’m the best middleweight in the world. Trust me. That’s my biggest takeaway. I have no ceiling right now, and I’m enjoying the process. And every fight you see a new developed and evolved version of myself. And honestly, there’s no ceiling. I’m gonna be the best ever, and it’s just a matter of time.”

