"He has gone as low as you could possibly go" - Chris Weidman says Conor McGregor has achieved the 'dirtbag' status because of his antics

Chris Weidman has condemned Conor McGregor for his trash talk and his legal issues. Weidman addressed McGregor’s trash talk against Khabib Nurmagomedov and the Nurmagomedov family, his death threats against Dustin and Jolie Poirier, and other such examples.

During an edition of his Won’t Back Down podcast, Chris Weidman spoke to his longtime coach and former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra. During their conversation, ‘The All-American’ agreed with Serra’s suggestion that Conor McGregor’s trash talk and actions outside the octagon have gotten too personal and dangerous. Weidman stated:

“I think you summed that up perfect. I just don’t know, like, you’ve got kids. You’ve got people who look up to you. How do you explain this to your kids? The way you acted, you know, punching this old guy in the face, then the DJ; it doesn’t stop. ‘Oh, I’m sorry to this guy. Then I’m sorry to that guy. You know, then I’m saying this about Khabib’s dad and Khabib’s mom and then this about Poirier’s wife.’ He has gone as low as you could possibly go – When it comes to dirtbag status, just the lowest of the low.”

“He actually just kind of attacked me. And, you know, not to make it all about me. But he just put up some meme thing, I guess, you know. It’s a picture of me face down after I broke my leg, Anderson Silva with him screaming in pain when he broke his leg, and then it’s a picture of Conor McGregor. His leg’s broken. He’s talking to Joe Rogan. And he writes something like, ‘It’s not about what happens to you in life. It’s about how you deal with it moving forward.’ And it’s kind of like a slap in the face to me and Anderson Silva, like he handled pain and adversity in that moment better than we did. And it’s like, well.”

You can watch Chris Weidman’s conversation with Matt Serra in the video below:

Conor McGregor appears likely to return sooner than Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman checked a kick from Anderson Silva in their rematch at UFC 168 in December 2013. Silva resultantly suffered a broken fibula and tibia in his left leg in that fight. Coincidentally, Weidman suffered a broken fibula and tibia in his right leg after his kick was checked by Uriah Hall in their rematch at UFC 261 in April of this year.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor suffered a broken left tibia in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July of this year. Regardless, ‘Notorious’ appears to be well on the road to recovery. The consensus is that McGregor’s likely to return in 2022, sooner than Chris Weidman.

Chris Weidman initially responded well to treatment, but he had to undergo surgery again since his bone wasn’t healing as expected. Presently, neither Conor McGregor nor Weidman’s respective next opponents and exact comeback dates have been revealed.

