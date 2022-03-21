How many submissions does Paddy Pimblett have so far?

Paddy Pimblett has racked up a total of nine professional submission wins in his career across all MMA promotions.

Before joining the UFC, Pimblett was already an elite submission artist, having submitted a wide array of opponents since turning pro in 2012. As a professional fighter, 'The Baddy' has won nine of his 14 finishes via submission, while also logging two as an amateur.

Pimblett completed his maiden submission victory in the promotion at the recent UFC Fight Night 204 in London. The Liverpool native only needed one round to submit Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas via a rear-naked choke.

The 27-year-old's submission win over Vargas saw him extend his first-round submission victories to two in a row. The first one took place at Cage Warriors 122 in March 2021 when he submitted Davide Martinez at the 1:37 mark of the first round.

Paddy Pimblett is drawing comparisons to Conor McGregor

Due to his flamboyant character and lean but solid lightweight physique, Paddy Pimblett has earned comparisons to UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The subject is often brought up by the media during interviews and they certainly did it again at Pimblett's UFC London post-fight press conference.

'The Baddy' was asked to comment on seemingly having a similar path as McGregor. According to Pimblett, he just hopes to someday make as much money as 'The Notorious' as he wants to help the needy in his city.

In his post-fight presser, he said:

“I hope I do end up earning as much money as Conor McGregor and no child from my city [Liverpool] will ever eat from a food bank ever again. I mean I’m going to give back to my city. Something I’ve been planning on doing the past few months is to start my own charity and I think after this fight I’m gonna get it done.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett's post-fight interview below:

UFC president Dana White was pleased with how Pimblett generated interest and profits in London. When asked about what's next for the lightweight breakout star, White admitted that a UFC Fight Night main event could be next.

In his post-fight press conference, the UFC boss said:

“On my Instagram, I posted the faceoffs yesterday for the heavyweight fight [Aspinall vs. Volkov]. That did 120,000 views. Paddy’s faceoff did 1.3 million. So all the talk going into the fight about his walkout and all this s---, listen, it’s real. This kid’s got a ton of hype behind him, and tonight, he showed everybody that he’s the real deal. I don’t know. I mean, his numbers say yes. He could headline a Fight Night.”

Watch White rave about Pimblett in the below video:

