"Even got rat lip talking about me now" - Paddy Pimblett reacts to Khamzat Chimaev saying he wants teammate Guram Kutateladze to fight 'The Baddy' next

Paddy Pimblett has noted how many times he continues to be mentioned by his fellow fighters after a mention from Khamzat Chimaev.

While he may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Paddy Pimblett has made quite the impression on UFC fans since his debut win over Luigi Vendramini. Now, everyone seems to be calling 'The Baddy' out in the hopes of stealing his thunder on the big stage.

The Liverpudlian isn’t all too bothered, or so it seems, by the countless fans and fighters that troll him or go after him on social media every day. Instead, he uses it as motivation as his mixed martial arts journey continues.

In that line of thinking, we imagine Paddy Pimblett was pretty happy to hear Khamzat Chimaev mention his name. Chimaev name-dropped 'The Baddy' when discussing who should be next for his teammate Guram Kutateladze.

Based on his comments before and since his debut, Paddy Pimblett isn’t going to be scared to take on anyone in the lightweight division. This could potentially even extend into other weight classes if he can continue to build some momentum.

Is Paddy Pimblett the next Conor McGregor?

Paddy Pimblett is a loud, spirited fighter from the UK & Ireland region. Due to this, he has been receiving comparisons between himself and Conor McGregor. While some may think it’s nonsense, there are definitely parallels. There are similarities in regards to how he’s presented himself and what he could bring to the UFC in terms of marketability and financial gain.

The fact that they’re both at lightweight will also add some intrigue to this idea. However, in reality, there’s only one Conor McGregor and, by default, there will only be one Paddy Pimblett.

They’ve both come up through Cage Warriors. If Pimblett is going to reach the top of the lightweight mountain, he may have to go through a few more wars than 'The Notorious' did when he was making his way up the featherweight rankings.

