Watch: Jake Paul appears to drag fire truck in latest training video for Ben Askren fight

Jake Paul recorded a video of himself apparently dragging a fire truck as a part of training ahead of his boxing match against former UFC Welterweight Ben Askren.

The internet celebrity turned professional boxer will enter the ring on April 17 in a highly-anticipated match against Askren, who has been a US Olympic team member and MMA champion earlier in his career.

In the video, uploaded to his Twitter account, Jake Paul is tied to a fire truck, which he is supposedly towing in the street. The YouTuber also promised to knock Askren out in the first round.

"I'm literally a tow truck. Ben Askren eatin Oreos right now. April 17th. 1 round knockout," wrote Jake Paul.

I’m literally a tow truck. Ben Askren eatin Oreos right now. April 17th. 1 round knockout. pic.twitter.com/0SQGENf3tn — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 15, 2021

After Askren gave up on his Olympic dream, he became an MMA Welterweight champion in two fighting organizations at ONE Championship and Bellator before joining the UFC.

However, 'Funky' did not enjoy the same success he had had before in the world's most famous mixed martial arts promotion, losing two out of his three fights there.

On the other hand, Jake Paul is an actor and internet personality who decided to start boxing a couple of years ago. He kicked off his professional career in the sport against fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib.

Jake Paul's second fight had him beating former NBA star Nate Robinson with a violent knockout in the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in 2019.

The YouTuber then decided to venture himself in higher flights, challenging MMA fighters like Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor, and Nate Diaz.

Advertisement

However, it was Ben Askren who finally accepted the call. Even though 'Funky' has a respected and successful trajectory as a mixed martial artist, combat sports fans never praised him for his boxing abilities.

Many fighters, fans, and analysts believe that Jake Paul could shock the world and defeat Askren, who has competed in professional fights for most of his career.

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren undercard

Jake Paul v AnEsonGib

Triller, the entertainment and music platform responsible for promoting the fight, has claimed that the event will revolutionize the combat sports world forever.

Advertisement

Promising a true spectacle with musical attractions and other surprising features throughout the event, Triller is also bringing a myriad of interesting matchups to the night's undercard.

Three fights will complete the event's fight card. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir will take on boxing legend Antonio Tarver in the co-main event of the night.

As for the other two fights, billionaire Joe Fournier will fight reggaeton musician Reykon, while Regis Prograis will return to action against Ivan Redkach in the only bout with two active professional boxers.

The Triller US PPV price for Jake Paul vs Ben Asrken on April 17th will be $49.99. They have also announced that the fight will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 8, 2021