Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, November 4, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed to Sao Paulo Brazil for its next Fight Night event. Brace yourself for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis (also known as UFC Fight Night 231) will take place on Saturday, November 4, with a series of exciting matchups lined up for the MMA fans.

Headlining the UFC Fight Night card will be a heavyweight showdown between the No.9-ranked Jailton Almeida and No.10-seeded Derrick Lewis.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night, undefeated welterweight prospect Gabriel Bonfim will square off against Nicolas Dalby.

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis (heavyweight)

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)

Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don'Tale Mayes (heavyweight)

Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov (middleweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan (middleweight)

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel (lightweight)

Jailton Almeida (19-2)

Jailton Almeida is fresh off a first-round submission victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in May and has finished all of his 19 pro career wins. The Brazilian will look to continue his climb up the heavyweight ranks with another statement performance on the UFC card tonight.

Derrick Lewis (27-11-1NC)

After getting finished in three straight fights, Derrick Lewis bounced back with a vicious first-round knockout of Marcos Rogerio de Lima in July. 'The Black Beast' will be determined to keep the momentum going and maintain his spot in the divisional top 10 as he aims to build another win streak starting Saturday.

Gabriel Bonfim (15-0)

Gabriel Bonfim will make his third UFC appearance this weekend hoping to extend his unbeaten record to a perfect 16-0. The undefeated standout has finished all of his wins, including 12 submissions and 3 KO/TKOs.

Nicolas Dalby (22-4-1D-2NC)

Nicolas Dalby is riding a three-fight win streak into this bout with all of those victories coming via decision. The Danish fighter most recently outpointed a game Muslim Salikhov in June.

Rodrigo Nascimento (10-1-1NC)

Rodrigo Nascimento will look to produce a convincing win on the UFC card tonight after picking up back-to-back split decision victories. In his latest outing in May, the Brazilian edged out Ilir Latifi.

Don'Tale Mayes (10-5-1NC)

Don'Tale Mayes is fresh off a second-round TKO of Andrei Arlovski in June. The Louisville native has lacked consistency since the start of his UFC career and is 3-3-1 under its banner.

Caio Borralho (14-1-1NC)

Caio Borralho will be aiming for his fifth straight UFC win when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight. The Brazilian most recently scored a second-round submission win over Michal Oleksiejczuk in April.

Abus Magomedov (25-5-1D)

Abus Magomedov will look to get back on track after suffering a TKO loss against current middleweight champion Sean Strickland last time out in July. The Russian had three straight finishes to his name prior to his loss to Strickland.

Rodolfo Vieira (9-2)

Rodolfo Vieira has alternated wins and losses in his last four outings. In his latest outing in April, 'The Black Belt Hunter' picked up a second-round submission win over Cody Brundage earlier this year.

Armen Petrosya (9-2)

Armen Petrosyan is fresh off back-to-back wins with his latest victory coming over Christian Leroy Duncan via unanimous decision in June. The Armenian is currently 3-1 under the UFC banner.

Ismael Bonfim (19-4)

Ismael Bonfim had a 13-fight win streak snapped in a first-round submission loss to Benoit St. Denis in July. The 27-year-old Brazilian will be determined to get back to winning ways when he makes his third promotional appearance on the UFC card tonight.

Vinc Pichel (14-3)

Vinc Pichel ended up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Mark O. Madsen in April of 2022, bringing an end to his three-fight win streak. After over a year of inactivity, the Californian will return to action hoping to fight his way back into the win column.

UFC card tonight: Almeida vs. Lewis - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Elves Brener vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (165 lbs catchweight)

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (welterweight)

Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos (bantamweight)

Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas (light heavyweight)

Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes (women's strawweight)

Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz (women's strawweight)

Kauê Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese (lightweight)

Elves Brener (15-3)

Elves Brener will be eyeing his fifth consecutive win when he makes his third UFC appearance on the UFC card tonight. The Brazilian has finished three of his last four wins with his latest victory coming over Guram Kutateladze via third-round TKO in July.

Kaynan Kruschewsky (15-2)

Dana White's Contender Series signee Kaynan Kruschewsky is stepping in on short notice to replace Brener's original opponent Esteban Ribovics.

'Bahia' made quick work of Dylan Mantello at DWCS in September, submitting his opponent in the first round. The Brazilian has finished all of his last four wins.

Rinat Fakhretdinov (21-1)

Rinat Fakhretdinov is riding a 20-fight win streak into this bout with his latest triumph coming over Kevin Lee via first-round technical submission in July. The Russian's lone pro-MMA defeat came in 2013.

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-7)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos was awarded a split decision win over Abubakar Nurmagomedov last time out in June. 'Capoeira' is 3-2 in his last five trips to the octagon.

Victor Hugo (24-4)

Victor Hugo will make his UFC debut this Saturday on the strength of a 13-fight win streak. His most recent win came over Eduardo Torres Cant at Dana White's Contender Series 2023: Week 9 last month. The Brazilian is making a quick turnaround for this matchup.

Daniel Marcos (15-0)

Daniel Marcos is coming off a split-decision win over Davey Grant in his sophomore UFC appearance in July. The Peru fighter will hope to keep his unbeaten streak going when he welcomes a dangerous opponent to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Vitor Petrino (9-0)

Vitor Petrino will make his third octagon appearance on the UFC card tonight, hoping to extend his record to a perfect 10-0. The undefeated Brazilian most recently dispatched Marcin Prachnio via third-round submission in July.

Modestas Bukauskas (15-5)

Modestas Bukauskas is also making his third UFC appearance this weekend, seeking his fourth straight victory. In his latest outing in June, 'The Baltic Gladiator' edged out a unanimous decision win over Zac Pauga.

Angela Hill (15-13)

Angela Hill has struggled for consistency throughout her professional MMA career. The Californian is 2-4 in her last six bouts and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Mackenzie Dern in May.

Denise Gomes (8-2)

Denise Gomes dropped a unanimous decision in her UFC debut in 2022 but rebounded with back-to-back TKO finishes this year. The Brazilian most recently dispatched Yazmin Jauregui in July.

Eduarda Moura (9-0)

Eduarda Moura earned her UFC contract with an emphatic first-round submission win over Janaina Silva at DWCS in August. The undefeated Brazilian has finished all but one of her nine career wins.

Montserrat Ruiz (10-3)

Montserrat Ruiz finds herself on a two-fight skid after a successful UFC debut in 2021. The Mexican was stopped in both the losses and is in dire need of a victory this Saturday.

Kauê Fernandes (8-1)

Kauê Fernandes is set to make his promotional debut on the UFC card tonight. The Brazilian is coming off back-to-back first-round knockouts and will be determined to produce another statement performance.

Marc Diakiese (16-7)

Marc Diakiese is in dire need of a win this Saturday after suffering back-to-back losses in his last two outings. The Brit was most recently submitted by Joel Alvarez in July and is currently 2-4 in his last six bouts.