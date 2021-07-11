5 times Conor McGregor's opponent was completely unaffected by his trash talk

The way Conor McGregor has transformed the sport of MMA has been nothing short of revolutionary. With his fight IQ, his larger-than-life personality, and his notoriety, the Irishman set himself up to be the biggest UFC star ever. With all the attributes he brings to the table, Conor McGregor is arguably the worst possible match-up for his opponents.

While Conor McGregor is certainly one of the most skilled mixed martial artists with his quick-fire boxing, he is also an alpha when it comes to psychological warfare. The Irishman has been the best in the business at unnerving his rivals with his soul-shaking trash talk.

However, Conor McGregor has faced some opponents who have been impenetrable to his trash talk. Remaining completely unfazed by his mental warfare, these athletes have reduced the Dublin native to just another MMA fighter inside the octagon. Let's look back at such rare incidents.

Five times Conor McGregor's opponent was completely unaffected by his trash talk:

#5 - Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2 - UFC 202

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz at the ceremonial face-off ahead of UFC 202

Ahead of UFC 202, the Irishman claimed to be better prepared to take on the bigger opponent. Despite suffering a humiliating loss against Nate Diaz at UFC 196, Conor McGregor did not go easy on the trash talk. He called Diaz and his team all kinds of names, but the 'Stockton Slugger' remained unfazed.

Nate Diaz responded in his own style by walking out of the conference while flipping his fingers at Conor McGregor before launching a water bottle at him. Despite the Irishman making his plans public to "tee off" on Nate during the fight, the Stockton native was unshaken. Replying to what he expected of McGregor during UFC 202, Nate Diaz said:

"I expect him to be prepared to rock and roll."

Official #UFC202 scorecard giving #ConorMcGregor the win over #NateDiaz Do you agree with the 10-8 in rnd 3? pic.twitter.com/fqLiQSQW4O — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) August 21, 2016

During the fight, Nate Diaz was as confident as ever. Despite being knocked down multiple times by Conor McGregor, Diaz dominated a good part of the fight. He gassed out Conor and hurt him in the later rounds, forcing him to move away from the self-proclaimed 'West Coast Gangster'.

When Conor McGregor won the rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202, he could only do so by a razor-thin margin.

