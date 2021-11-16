5 reasons why the UFC need to give Max Holloway a third shot at Alexander Volkanovski

Following Max Holloway's edge-of-the-seat performance against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42, it seems the former champion is destined to fight Alexander Volkanovski for a third time.

In the majority of circumstances, a fighter who has lost two consecutive fights to the champion is seldom, if ever, granted a rematch. However, Max Holloway continues to dispatch contenders, paving a path never traversed by another featherweight.

After two failed bids against Volkanovski, the Hawaiian stand-up artist has painted masterpieces back-to-back.

After setting a significant strike record en route to defeating New England Cartel's Calvin Kattar, Max Holloway could have waited on the sidelines. A faction of the UFC fanbase was already calling for Holloway to get another crack at Australia's Alexander Volkanovski.

With a possible 'Fight of the Year' contender in the books against Yair Rodriguez, here are 5 reasons why the UFC needs to give Holloway a third fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

#5. Max Holloway is the most viable contender at UFC featherweight

Max Holloway deserves another fight against Volkanovski based on merit.

The 29-year-old has steadily added to his repertoire following two consecutive losses to Volkanovski. There are hungry contenders waiting in the wings like Giga Chikadze, and Arnold Allen.

However, Max Holloway's activity and strength of schedule are commanding reasons to give him a third crack at Alexander Volkanovski.

Max Holloway is the most viable contender. The Hawaiian native has defeated the No. 3, No. 4, and the No. 5-ranked featherweights in the weight class. In 2018, Max Holloway earned his second title defense in dramatic fashion against Brian Ortega. UFC 231 took place in a packed Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Holloway defeated Ortega by doctor stoppage at the end of the fourth round. The performance was so spectacular that he was awarded both 'Fight of the Night' and 'Performance of the Night' honors.

With the fight mostly playing out on the feet, Holloway put a stamp on his reign after being forced to pull out of two title bouts prior due to health concerns.

Max Holloway recently put on a potential 'Fight of the Year' candidate with Mexico's Yair Rodriguez. Prior to his big win at UFC Vegas 42, Max Holloway turned in a record-setting performance against the No. 5-ranked Calvin Kattar.

The former champion has nearly defeated the entire top-five at featherweight. It's time for the former divisional kingpin to get another shot at Volkanovski.

