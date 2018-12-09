UFC 231 Results: Holloway vs. Ortega, Latest UFC 231 Winners and Video Highlights

UFC 231 lit up the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto!

Welcome to Sportskeeda's reports on the all the results from tonight's UFC 231 pay-per-view event, which took place at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

In the main event, Max Holloway defended his UFC Featherweight Title against the undefeated Brian 'T-City' Ortega. The co-main event was no less exciting with the vacant UFC Women's Flyweight Title being contested for between Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Without any further ado, let's get into the all the results from UFC tonight. UFC 231 was an amazing show.

Let's take a look at the UFC 231 Undercard Results.

UFC 231 Preliminary Card Results:

Women's Strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Nina Ansaroff: Results - Nina Ansaroff defeated Claudia Gadelha via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns: Results - Gilbert Burns defeated Olivier Aubin-Mercier via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Women's Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Eye: Results - Jessica Eye defeated Katlyn Chookagian via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Middleweight: Elias Theodorou vs. Eryk Anders: Results - Elias Theodorou defeated Eryk Anders via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

UFC 231 Early Preliminary Card Results:

Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs. Matthew Lopez: Brad Katona defeated Matthew Lopez via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Welterweight: Chad Laprise vs. Dhiego Lima: Results - Dhiego Lima defeated Chad Laprise via Knockout (Round 1, 1 minute and 37 seconds)

Lightweight: Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Kyle Nelson: Results - Carlos Diego Ferreira defeated Kyle Nelson via Knockout (Round 2, 1 minute and 23 seconds)

Light Heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Aleksandar Rakic: Results - Aleksandar Rakic defeated Devin Clark via Knockout (Round 1, 4 minutes and 5 seconds)

UFC 231 MAIN CARD RESULTS:

#1 Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos:

Thiago Santos got a huge win at UFC 231

Round 1: Thiago Santos immediately started off strong with some heavy shots. Within seconds of starting, Manuwa looked like he might be gone in a second. Santos knocked Manuwa down twice, and then went for a takedown.

Manuwa survived somehow and went into a big clinch immediately. He ate knees from Santos. Manuwa was struggling to survive and looked in trouble. Manuwa came back with a good jab and elbow, but he was back up again with two big head kicks. Santos took down Manuwa, but they were soon up again.

Manuwa came back with knees and haymakers, and Santos was the one struggling suddenly. They clinched again, and this time it was Santos struggling to survive while eating knees.

Both fighters exchanged blows, with one shooting for the other's head. Manuwa hit Santos with a huge elbow, and Santos was rocked. Santos fell to the ground and Manuwa followed him down. Huge shots by Manuwa ended the round.

Round 2: Manuwa came into the 2nd round with kicks, but knees from Santos shook Manuwa. That's it. Santos landed a huge left uppercut and a big left hook which completely took out the lights of his opponent.

Manuwa dropped like a sack of bricks, and Santos came away with the win.

Thiago Santos is a BAD MAN!



WHAT A FIGHT!!! #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/bgloPCncRs — UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2018

Results: Thiago Santos defeated Jimi Manuwa via Knockout (Round 2, 1 minute and seconds)

