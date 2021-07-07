5 of Conor McGregor's most explosive UFC weigh-in faceoffs

Conor McGregor has always been one of the most explosive personalities in all of combat sports. He feeds off a crowd reaction like no other, which has led to some of the most thrilling faceoffs in UFC history.

With the trilogy fight between McGregor and Poirier now only days away, it is the perfect time to look back at some of McGregor's most explosive weigh-in faceoffs. Whilst McGregor and Poirier were relatively cordial in their January rematch, their rivalry seems to have amped once again.

Fans can expect heated exchanges both in and outside the octagon between the two men. To give a reminder of some of the pre-fight encounters McGregor has been involved in in the past, will we go over five of Conor McGregor's most explosive UFC weigh-in faceoffs.

#5 Conor McGregor vs. Marcus Brimage

This was the fight that, for many fight fans, served as an introduction to the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor. The Irishman already had an established following in Europe off the back of a successful run for regional promotion Cage Warriors, where he had secured the featherweight and lightweight titles.

However, fans in America were still only just hearing whispers about the explosive striker who was as dangerous with his words as he was with his fists. Those whispers grew louder exponetially after McGregor was matched up with Marcus Brimage at UFC on Fuel TV: Mousasi vs Latifi.

The fight itself was a dominant display from McGregor but the weigh-in faceoffs served as an early indication of the psychological warfare the Irishman would become so known for later in his career.

Brimage attempted to put his own spin on the faceoff by wearing a Dragonball Z-inspired visor. However, Conor McGregor did not need a prop as he got right into Brimage's face, shoving the American back and leaving him thoroughly intimidated.

