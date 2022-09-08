5 questions that will be answered at UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz this Saturday. This is the second pay-per-view in 2022 to feature a non-championship bout as the headliner, and the main card is loaded with intriguing matchups.

Two massive welterweight bouts are set to headline and co-headline the upcoming pay-per-view. In the main event, Stockton's own Nate Diaz will fight out his UFC contract and share his octagon swansong with surging contender Khamzat Chimaev. Another fan-favorite in Tony Ferguson is also set to return this weekend, against Chinese knockout artist Li Jingliang in the co-main.

The UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend [Image via @diaztwinsmma on Instagram]

The rest of the main card also features a couple of explosive matchups as Kevin Holland takes on Daniel Rodriguez after Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba square off in the pay-per-view opener. Overall, the main card is stacked with potential barnburners and should deliver a memorable night of MMA action.

Here are five questions that will be answered at UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz.

#5. Can Johnny Walker re-discover his finishing ability?

When Johnny Walker broke onto the scene back in 2018, many believed that the dynamic Brazilian would be a real threat to long-reigning light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones. After a dominant showing in Dana White's Contender Series, Walker knocked out his next three opponents in devastating fashion, which saw his hype-train gain momentum with every passing bout.

Unfortunately, Walker would go on to lose four out of his next five fights, which saw his stock plummet. Moreover, the 30-year-old has strayed from the fighting style that made him so dangerous early on in his UFC career. He has adopted a more measured approach lately, and as such, his highlight reel is lacking fresh content.

At UFC 279, Walker has been matched up with the perfect opponent to show off the flambouyant style that made him so popular. Ion Cutelaba is known for his explosivity and unpredictability, which should bring the best out of Walker.

If he point-fights his way to a decision win, using his long reach and favorable attributes, then the Johnny Walker we fell in love with over three years ago is well and truly gone. However, if he can re-discover his finishing ability and bounce back with a statement-making win, there could still be hope of a title run for the Brazilian.

#4. Will Kevin Holland further boost his stock in the UFC?

Kevin Holland's run over the last three years has been a rollercoaster. After recording five successive wins in 2020, the big-mouthed American struggled against top-ranked middleweights in 2021. This year, Holland has wisely opted to drop down to welterweight, where he has recorded back-to-back stoppage wins.

Kevin Holland will face his toughest test since switching divisions when he takes on Daniel Rodriguez this weekend. Rodriguez has never been finished in his professional career, and has high-level striking, which matches up well against Holland's skillset.

Both fighters are at similar stages of their professional careers and will be looking to break into the welterweight top 15 sooner rather than later. For Holland, in particular, if he is to truly make a run for the 170-pound title, he cannot slip-up against Rodriguez, who many acknowledge to be a tough matchup for 'Trailblazer'.

While the fight against Rodriguez is scheduled to be at a catchweight of 180 pounds, it will have major implications for both fighters' welterweight aspirations. Another finish will likely see Holland's stock rise tremendously and he could take on a ranked opponent next, making this a pivotal bout.

#3. Can Tony Ferguson bounce back?

At the height of his powers, Tony Ferguson was regarded among the most violent and dangerous fighters on the UFC roster. His iconic 12-fight win streak between 2013 and 2019, comprising nine finishes, will forever be remembered as one of the most memorable string of victories in UFC history.

Unfortunately, Ferguson has picked up four losses on the trot since 2020 and he has looked a shadow of the boogeyman that once haunted the lightweight division. The former TUF winner will look to re-ignite his career at UFC 279, where he will lock horns with Li Jingliang in a welterweight bout.

Tony Ferguson competed at 170 pounds during his time on TUF and dropped down to lightweight after earning a UFC contract. Now 38 years old, Ferguson won't be burdened by a crippling weight cut when he steps into the cage against Li Jingliang.

However, there are some red flags going into this bout. Notably, in his last outing, Ferguson was viciously knocked out cold by Michael Chandler just four months ago. This relatively short layoff doesn't bode well for the former interim champion, especially against a knockout artist like Jingliang, who is coming off a TKO win.

All signs point to another Ferguson loss, as he might be undersized and outgunned against 'The Leech'. The Mexican-American will need to tap into his renowned creativity if he is to emerge victorious and it remains to be seen whether the vintage 'El Cucuy' still exists.

#2. Will Khamzat Chimaev make a statement and claim superstar status?

There's quite a bit of pressure on Khamzat Chimaev going into his upcoming bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. The unbeaten phenom is a massive favorite heading into the fight as many expect him to steamroll Diaz in dominant fashion. However, if he loses to the Stockton native, it could have massive implications on both fighters' careers.

Interestingly, Chimaev seems to relish the pressure placed upon him. After a pair of flawless victories on Fight Island, 'Borz' was already being hyped as a threat to the championship. His next two performances, first-round finishes against Gerald Meerschaert and Li Jingliang, saw his popularity reach new heights.

Khamzat Chimaev then broke into the upper echalons of the welterweight division with a unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns, which prompted clamoring from the UFC fanbase to see him fight for the title.

Chimaev has a golden opportunity on Saturday night to not only extend his perfect record and add a big name to his résumé, but also emerge as a bonafide superstar. He has already admitted to feeling like a "hitman" going into this fight, and a clinical termination of a megastar like Nate Diaz in a pay-per-view headliner is the perfect springboard to bigger fights.

'Borz' cannot afford any mistakes against Diaz, who has the experience to capitalize and make him pay dearly. This is a high-risk, high-reward situation for the Russian-born Swede and it remains to be seen whether he can make the most of it.

#1. Is Nate Diaz going to shake up the world... again?

Nate Diaz is really up against it at UFC 279, in what is believed to be his last fight inside the octagon. The 37-year-old MMA veteran is a gigantic betting underdog going into his bout against his 28-year-old unbeaten counterpart, Khamzat Chimaev.

While this does feel like a gross mismatch on paper, Diaz is no stranger to shocking the world.

The UFC brass' intentions are quite clear heading into this bout. It appears as though the promotion wants Khamzat Chimaev to take advantage of the attention that Nate Diaz draws, and hand the Stockton native another defeat before he enters free agency.

Diaz has been vocal about the disrespect he feels from the promotion as he believes he should've been offered a fellow veteran like himself, rather than a surging up-and-comer. He even declared that he never wanted to fight Chimaev and that the UFC's persistence with the matchup eventually forced him to concede.

Whatever happens at UFC 279, Nate Diaz will go down as a legend in the sport. Nobody expects him to beat Khamzat Chimaev this Saturday as many believe Diaz to be a mere stepping stone for 'Borz'. However, with this possibly being the last time we see the Stockton native inside the octagon, he could deliver one last "f*ck you" to the UFC on his way out.

Nate Diaz takes on Khamzat Chimaev this weekend [Image via @SandhuMMA on Twitter]

