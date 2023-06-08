Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about the latest UFC roster cuts, Elle Brooke's post-Piers Morgan comments, and more.

#3. UFC cuts a total of 14 fighters in massive layoff

After releasing six fighters on Tuesday, the UFC cut eight more from their roster the very next day in an unexpected move.

According to the UFC Roster Watch, the Twitter account that closely tracks all fighter movements in the promotion, the new fighters to be cut were Don Shainis, Takashi Sato, Journey Newson, Maxim Grishin, Aaron Phillips, Nick Fiore, Erick Gonzalez, and Orion Cosce.

Here's the full list of fighters released this week:

Fans had a mixed reaction to the cuts. Some were happy to see the underperforming athletes gone, while others thought it was a brutal move.

#2. Elle Brooke speaks on OnlyF*ns work after Piers Morgan incident

Celebrity boxer and OnlyF*ns star Elle Brooke recently made the headlines after her comments on Piers Morgan's show.

During the conversation on the show, Morgan expressed concern that Brooke's adult career may have a negative impact on her future children. Brooke replied she had no plans of having kids at the moment, but if she ever does, they could "cry in a Ferrari."

Piers Morgan Uncensored @PiersUncensored



Elle: "They can cry in a Ferrari."



@ellebrookeuk | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU Piers Morgan asks OnlyFans influencer Elle Brooke whether she worries her future children might see her racy content online one day.Elle: "They can cry in a Ferrari." Piers Morgan asks OnlyFans influencer Elle Brooke whether she worries her future children might see her racy content online one day.Elle: "They can cry in a Ferrari."@ellebrookeuk | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU https://t.co/jqhLDRYFNB

Her comment raised some eyebrows on social media after the interview aired.

Brooke recently took to Twitter to double down on her career choice, but also warn newcomers about the potential risks and dangers of the field.

Elle Brooke @ellebrookeuk I want to be careful not to completely glamourise SW for the younger generation. Whilst I am very happy with my choice, it’s not always bells and roses, so it’s important that you educate yourself on the risks and long term impacts before becoming a SWer. Here for advice always x I want to be careful not to completely glamourise SW for the younger generation. Whilst I am very happy with my choice, it’s not always bells and roses, so it’s important that you educate yourself on the risks and long term impacts before becoming a SWer. Here for advice always x

When asked how her family felt about her decision, Brooke revealed that her mother is 'on her payroll' and does administrative, behind-the-scenes work.

#1. Israel Adesanya reveals he gave Alex Pereira a tip during airport encounter

A week ago, arch nemeses-turned-respectful rivals Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya ran into each other at an airport. Their encounter was a treat for the fans, as the two have now shared a backstory for the ages that has culminated in four fights, two of them in the UFC.

'The Last Stylebender' provided more insight into their interaction at the airport during a recent appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

Adesanya revealed that he had shared a brief but important piece of advice with Pereira about fighting Jan Blachowicz, against whom the middleweight champion suffered his first MMA loss in 2021:

"I had to let him know... I thought Jan was gonna attack me a little bit more but he was patient. So I kinda let him know, you be patient too."

Pereira is set to fight Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut at UFC 291 on July 29.

Watch the comments below from the 16:40 mark:

